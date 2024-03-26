Bad Boys 4 Trailer Shows More Of Will Smith And Martin Lawrence's A+ Chemistry, But I'm More Focused On That Legacy Character That's Been Brought Back

The Bad Boys franchise has become a fan favorite amongst moviegoers since it launched back in 1995 with the Michael Bay-helmed first installment. With that, I’ve been awaiting details on the highly anticipated fourth installment in the series. Details have occasionally dropped in recent months but, now, we’ve been graced with the first official trailer for the flick. As you’d expect, it shows off more of the A+ on-screen chemistry between the lead actors – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. However, after seeing the fresh footage, I’m more focused on the fact that a legacy character has surprisingly been integrated into the story.

What’s so fun about this first trailer for the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die is that it quickly drops viewers back into the rarely boring lives of veteran police officers Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. The first sequence is reminiscent of the prologue to 2020’s For Life, in which the two are racing to witness the birth of Marcus’ first grandchild. This time around, the two are dressed dapperly and seemingly headed for another event, when Burnett wants to stop to get a drink. Of course, while indulging in even more snacks at the store, the place is held up. It’s great seeing Mike jump in to provide the assist, but it’s the banter the two share during what should be a tense moment that really makes this scene pop.

What really has my attention, though, is the surprising reveal that viewers will see the return of the duo’s late boss, Captain Conrad Howard. The law enforcement official was notably killed by Mike’s illegitimate son in For Life. Howard’s legacy takes center stage here, as he’s been posthumously accused of collaborating with cartel bosses. With that, Joe Pantoliano reprises his role as Howard, who recorded messages for Marcus and Mike before his death. It appears these clips will lead them towards the truth of his allegiances. I must say, it's great to see Pantoliano back.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Another interesting development is that the quest to reveal the truth about Howard sets the two protagonists’ primary mission in motion and apparently turns them into fugitives. That’s an excellent change of pace, as this’ll be the first film in which they’re public enemies. Not only that but, while they’re on the lam, they’ll have to rely on help from Mike’s formerly convicted son, Armando. (The parenting dynamics there are going to be wild.) While we’ll still have to wait to see the film, at first glance, these are some exciting plot threads that could come together to create an entertaining flick.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was officially confirmed in January 2023, during which the lead actors admitted to screwing up the title of the third film. Just days after that announcement, fans got even better news when it was confirmed that filming was already in progress. The film not only brings back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence but also reunites them with For Life alums Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Jacob Scipio, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled and the aforementioned Joe Pantoliano. Franchise newcomers include Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd and Tasha Smith. Also, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed the third movie, resume their director duties.

Although this trailer is, on the whole, just a small taste of what’s to come, it definitely has me pumped. It’s absolutely fun to see longtime friends Martin Lawrence and Will Smith back in the saddle and doing what they do best. The teases of the action sequences are also exciting to behold and have me thinking I should check this one out in IMAX. The icing on the cake, though, is the return of Joe Pantoliano’s Captain Howard, and I’m so glad the writers found a way to include him.

The summer blockbuster season should really heat up when Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7 as part of the 2024 movie schedule. While you wait for its release, stream the first three installments using a Hulu subscription.