Bad Boys 4: What We Know So Far About The Upcoming Sequel

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?

That anthem truly defined a time for this nation, and the Bad Boys franchise that used it became an instant classic when the first film came out, plus, it's only continued to grow in popularity over time. From the original movie that was released way back in 1995 to the latest, Bad Boys for Life, the franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has been hugely successful.

A couple of years after the third film was released in 2020, it was announced that another sequel was in the works. But, when exactly is this movie coming out? And who is going to star? Here is what we know so far about Bad Boys 4.

At the time of this writing, in May 2023, Bad Boys 4 does not have a set release date. This isn’t that surprising, as filming only recently started (which we'll get into down below), but hopefully, it won’t be long until we hear some news. However, don't expect it to be added to the 2023 movie release schedule anytime soon.

Even so, there won’t be nearly as long of a wait as there was between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys for Life. The first sequel came out eight years after the franchise starter, while the third film was released seventeen years later. I doubt it’s going to be as long of a wait for this movie.

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Will Return

It wouldn’t really be Bad Boys if the main stars themselves didn’t come back, and now, we can confirm that both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return for Bad Boys 4, in a continuation of their decades-long friendship. Smith announced on his Instagram in January 2023 that both he and Lawrence would be returning for the sequel:

Production on the film was halted for a little bit after the rapper/actor's infamous 2022 Academy Awards appearance, according to MovieWeb , but things are back on track now, and I, for one, can’t wait to see them return.

Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, And More Will Star

If you were wondering who was going to be in this upcoming movie, we have several stars that have signed on for the fourth film – including some who are coming back from previous films, and a casting replacement.

First up is Vanessa Hudgens, who is confirmed to return as her character from Bad Boys for Life, Kelly, a weapons expert, according to Deadline . Hudgens was a great addition to the third film, and even spoke about her time filming the movie, saying that working with both Smith and Lawrence was “amazing” in an interview that she did with Entertainment Tonight :

They're just amazing. Like, Martin is such a sweetheart. He's always just so kind and warm and welcoming and like, tender…so sweet.

Hudgens has been on a roll with the movies she's been in recently, such as the lovely Netflix Christmas franchise, The Princess Switch trilogy, as well as Tick, Tick….Boom!, Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez and more, so it’s awesome to see her return for this movie.

Also confirmed by Deadline is that Eric Dane, mainly known recently for his role in the Euphoria cast, has signed onto the film, and is expected to play the villain in the upcoming movie. Ioan Gruffudd has also joined the cast, and sources told Deadline that he would be playing Lockwood, an attorney that is running for a high-profile election.

Dane has also done a variety of roles in the past, from his parts in shows such as Charmed, a very popular fantasy series, to Grey’s Anatomy, where his popularity as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan really cemented his fame. But he has been doing a very good job playing the villain in Euphoria, so I’m always down to see him act nefarious again. Gruffudd is also a well-known face, and is likely best remembered for portraying Reed Richards in the mid-00s Fantastic Four movies.

Another piece of news that was confirmed by Variety is that Tasha Smith (Empire) is replacing Theresa Randle, who played the wife of Lawrence’s character, in Bad Boys 4. We don't know why the change was made, but Smith is a welcome addition, regardless.

Variety also confirmed that Alexander Ludwig and Paola Núnez would be returning from the third film as Dorn and and Lieutenant Rita Secada, respectively, so it’ll be awesome to see them back, alongside Hudgens.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Will Direct

According to Variety , Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are coming back to direct Bad Boys 4, just as they did for the third installment.

The duo have worked together on multiple films before, including Black and Gangsta, and even worked on the Disney+ original show, Ms. Marvel , but since Bad Boys for Life was such a success, it’s no wonder they are going to return. Get excited, because we most certainly are.

Chris Bremner Is Returning To Write The Script

If you were wondering about who was going to write the script for the film, fear not, because we know it’s going to be Chris Bremner. When the film was first announced back in 2020 by Sony, it was confirmed that Bremner was tapped to pen the fourth movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and that hasn’t changed.

Bremner is known for a lot of his comedic films, such as The Wedding Ringer starring Kevin Hart , as well as writing the screenplay for The Man from Toronto, which also starred the comedian. He also wrote Bad Boys for Life, so I’m eager to see where he takes the story.

Filming Had Started As Of April 2023

Last but not least, we can confirm that filming for the movie has started, as of April 2023. People spotted the main duo on set in Atlanta, in costume and ready to shoot as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Barnett on the set of the upcoming sequel.

It’s unclear how long filming is going to take place, but to know that it’s at least happening gives me some hope that we might get to see the film sooner rather than later.

What are you looking forward to the most with Bad Boys 4? It’s likely only a matter of time before we get the updates we so desperately desire. I’m counting down the days until we get a trailer.