The Story Behind How Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Ended Up Signing On Together For Bad Boys
Will Smith is known around the world as an acclaimed movie star, and his blockbuster success can be linked back to his role in Michael Bay's 1995 film Bad Boys. By that point in his career, he was already a well-known name thanks to his music and starring role on The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, but Bad Boys led to Independence Day, Independence Day led to Men In Black, and so on. It was the gateway project that turned him into a true A-lister, with the Bad Boys franchise still going strong to this day.
Reflecting on the last 30 years, Smith has a lot to be grateful for in regards to Bad Boys – and a lot of that gratitude should go to Martin Lawrence, who was actually the person who got him to sign on for the movie in the first place.
Martin Lawrence Convinced Will Smith To Sign On For Bad Boys Without Reading A Script
There has been a lot of Bad Boys-related hype in the air recently thanks to the theatrical arrival of the fourth Bad Boys movie a.k.a. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, and Will Smith recently look to Instagram to share the story of how it all started. With a promo photo of himself and Martin Lawrence, he posted a caption noting that it was 30 years ago – in June 1994 – that cameras started rolling on the production, and he reflected on how his co-star first got him involved with the film that would ultimately change his life.
According to Smith, he first learned about Bad Boys during a scheduled dinner with Martin Lawrence, and was excited about the movie from the get-go... but there was a significant catch involved: he had to sign on for the project without reading the script. The actor wrote,
That's a pretty big ask. There are many terrible movies that began with a terrific premise, and the whole thing could have easily blown up in his face. Fortunately, the story has a happy ending.
Continuing, Smith noted in his post that there was reticence, but that he trusted Martin Lawrence:
If you're wondering just how long Will Smith hemmed and hawed about the decision, the answer is apparently "not very long." During a guest spot on The Ellen Show in December 2019, Martin Lawrence shared his own version of the story, saying,
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
At this point, the idea of doing a Bad Boys movie without Will Smith and Martin Lawrence seems preposterous, as the two actors have made the characters Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett standout heroes in the action movie genre... but what you may not know is that the project originally had two totally different stars attached.
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Were Not The Original Bad Boys
Can you imagine Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett being played by Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz? Had the original vision of Bad Boys been executed, that's exactly what audiences would have gotten back in the mid-1990s.
Will Smith shared this bit of behind-the-scenes trivia during a January 2020 guest spot on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He explained that while Martin Lawrence was involved with Bad Boys before he was, Lawrence only landed the gig after the original stars ended up dealing with with scheduling issues:
It's a shame that multiverse travel doesn't exist so that we can visit a parallel reality where the Carvey/Lovitz version of Bad Boys got made (perhaps a reality where Eric Stoltz starred in Back To The Future). One can imagine it being a wildly different finished work.
If you now find yourself feeling nostalgic for the original Bad Boys, the film is available to stream with a Hulu subscription. And if you haven't already seen it, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is now playing in theaters everywhere (and just had a terrific second weekend at the domestic box office).
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.