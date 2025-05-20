‘Not Gonna Apologize For Nothing’: After S.W.A.T. Came To An End, Shemar Moore Compared Himself To Tom Brady While Sharing ‘Bittersweet’ Feelings About His New Spinoff

S.W.A.T. became one of many shows to be canceled in 2025, and fans and some of the cast members stayed hopeful that the franchise wouldn't end. The series finale left fans wanting more and, although the show has come to an end on the 2025 TV schedule, there's more to come, at least for Hondo. Sony Pictures Television ordered a new spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, with Shemar Moore reprising his beloved role as the S.W.A.T. sergeant. Now, in a new video, Moore shares bittersweet feelings and compares himself to Tom Brady.

The spinoff, which received a 10-episode order from SPTV, will see Hondo working with a new team of young recruits, meaning that 20-Squad will be no longer be the focus. Moore took to Instagram to share a lengthy video in which he talked about S.W.A.T. Exiles. He specifically mentioned how he might “catch some flak” from the industry and from fans for what he’s about to say, but he was still elated that he “won the battle.” He also noted used a sports analogy when discussing the parent show and offshoot series:

I’m not saying I’m Tom Brady. But I’m the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. That’s not error, that’s not ego, that’s fact. I’m the quarterback. I’m Shemar Moore, aka Hondo. But I had a squad, a strong squad, a family, a team. We were movie made for TV. That’s my family for life. Okay? Just like in sports. Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but you know, people get traded, tight end gets traded, the running back gets traded, receivers get traded. But the teams keep on pushing their quarterback, and I’m that guy.

The actor isn't wrong about the unpredictable nature of professional sports, as teams do indeed make moves that can be shocking to fans. On the surface, it might seem somewhat strange for Moore to compare himself to the legendary NFL quarterback and future hall of famer. However, as number one on the call sheet, he is indeed the equivalent of the QB. Moore also said:

So proud, so grateful, not gonna apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do and excited for the future. I’m excited that S.W.A.T. gets to keep playing ball.

Shemar Moore called out his former co-stars and made sure they knew they were loved and appreciated, saying they “did the damn thing” for eight years. Sony also revealed another bright spot to this spinoff, which is that it’s “preserving jobs for the 200-person local production crew” who worked on the original series. The Criminal Minds alum spoke about the new show saving jobs and “keeping Hollywood in LA,” which is a “big deal.”

Later in the conversation, Moore opened up about how bittersweet Exiles is. He said farewell to S.W.A.T. ahead of the series finale, expressing gratitude that the show was able to run as long as it did and survive two cancellations in the process. Although the procedural franchise will be heading into a new direction, it’s not lost on Moore just how special the series, cast, crew and especially the fans are:

Yeah, a little bittersweet in some ways, but man, at the end of the day, we gotta be so proud. We gotta be so proud because we did do the damn thing. The world took notice, and the industry took notice. Shows get canceled all the time. S.W.A.T. just won’t die because y’all love S.W.A.T. Y’all love that crazy action, y’all love the stories, y’all love the brotherhood. That’s who we are. That’s who S.W.A.T. is. Thrill ride with heart. So on this day, we celebrate. But we pay homage to what got us there, to the people that got us there, and I will never forget. Always appreciate. Always show love.

S.W.A.T. Exiles will be filming this summer, according to Moore, but, as of now, the show has not been scooped up by a company. Sony is going to shop it around to networks and streamers in the hopes to find “the right homes and partners” that will appease the existing fanbase and “attract new viewers.” There are plenty of possibilities in regard to where it might land but, given the popularity of this IP, I'd be surprised if it stayed on the market long. Check out Shemar Moore's video in its entirety:

As for whether or not any other veteran characters will return, that remains to be seen. Some actors weren't convinced that S.W.A.T. was ending for good, believe it or not. It's evident that Moore still considers everyone a family, so it wouldn’t be surprising if some members of 20-Squad showed up to lend their leader a helping hand. Regardless, it's lovely to see that Moore is excited about what's to come and has respect for the people he worked with for nearly a decade.