Win a 4K Collector’s Edition of Scars Of Dracula

Hammer’s been smashing it with their 4K Collector’s Editions this year. Their latest films to get the treatment are a pair of gothic horrors from 1970: Scars Of Dracula and The Horror Of Frankenstein (both available to buy now).

The fifth Hammer film starring Christopher Lee, Scars Of Dracula sees the Count resurrected once again, with future Minder star Dennis Waterman playing a man who heads to his castle (with his fiancée in tow – bad move...), in search of his missing brother. Lee gets to be more talkative than usual as the Count – and to scurry up the wall of his castle, like the vampire does in Stoker’s book!

The film has been the subject of a 4K restoration for its UHD debut. The Collector’s Edition includes both 4K and Blu-ray discs. There are two brand new bonuses: a discussion between critics Clarisse Loughrey and Isaura Barbé-Brown (31 minutes), and an interview with Dacre Stoker, Bram’s great grand-nephew (17 minutes). You also get a 2006 interview with star Chris Matthews (11 minutes), and an archival commentary by Christopher Lee and director Roy Ward Baker. The package also includes a 64-page booklet and two mini-posters.

