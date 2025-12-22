Win a 4K Collector’s Edition of Scars Of Dracula
We have three copies to give away!
Hammer’s been smashing it with their 4K Collector’s Editions this year. Their latest films to get the treatment are a pair of gothic horrors from 1970: Scars Of Dracula and The Horror Of Frankenstein (both available to buy now).
The fifth Hammer film starring Christopher Lee, Scars Of Dracula sees the Count resurrected once again, with future Minder star Dennis Waterman playing a man who heads to his castle (with his fiancée in tow – bad move...), in search of his missing brother. Lee gets to be more talkative than usual as the Count – and to scurry up the wall of his castle, like the vampire does in Stoker’s book!
The film has been the subject of a 4K restoration for its UHD debut. The Collector’s Edition includes both 4K and Blu-ray discs. There are two brand new bonuses: a discussion between critics Clarisse Loughrey and Isaura Barbé-Brown (31 minutes), and an interview with Dacre Stoker, Bram’s great grand-nephew (17 minutes). You also get a 2006 interview with star Chris Matthews (11 minutes), and an archival commentary by Christopher Lee and director Roy Ward Baker. The package also includes a 64-page booklet and two mini-posters.
We have three Scars Of Dracula Collector’s Editions to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
