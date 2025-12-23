Joining Scream 7 Earned Mark Conseuelos A Lot Of Cool Points From His Oldest Son, And I'm Jealous Of The Set Gift He's Got Planned

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, and some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels. Chief among them is Scream, which has put out a number of movies in theaters (streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription). The seventh movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies, and will feature Mark Consuelos in a mysterious role. And he's got a surprise planned for his superfan son.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but longtime fans are hyped for Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott. There are a ton of talented newcomers joining the franchise, including Anna Camp, McKenna Grace, Joel McHale and (of course) Mark Consuelos. During a chat with EW, the Riverdale alum shared how many cool points he got from his son for being cast in a Scream movie. In his words:

Our son, who's 28 now, this is quite possibly the most impressive job I've ever booked, for him. This is the coolest thing I've ever done. I do have a script that I'm going to bind and leather for him after it comes out, because obviously he'll know [if I do that beforehand], and I can't spoil it now

How sweet is that? While the Scream franchise is know for its tight security, Consuelos has a plan for a sweet gift once the seventh movie hits theaters in February. Getting a leather-bound script for the movie something many horror fans would kill for (pun intended), and it's nice to see just how excited the actor/talk show host's son is for him. Of course, we'll have to wait and see if Mark Consuelos' mysterious character manages to make it out of the slasher alive.

The 54 year-old multitalent has had a long and successful career, with notable roles in All My Children, Riverdale, and appearances in popular shows like Broad City and Only Murders in the Building. And while his son Michael is presumably used to his dad being on TV, the fact that he'll get to play in the Scream franchise is especially exciting.

The original Scream is my favorite horror movie of all time, and I've been a fan of every single installment thus far. As such, I can understand why Mark Consuelos is so hyped about his famous father getting to join the property that began with late director Wes Craven. If any relative of mine ended up being cast in the slasher property I'd totally lose my mind.

I can only imagine what a family experience the Scream 7 premiers will be. I have to assume that along with his wife Kelly Ripa, that Mark Consuelos is also going to be bringing Michael as a guest. And after the movie finally comes out, then the talk show host/actor should be able to safely gift his son the leather version of his script.

Consuelos' role will be revealed when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about who he's playing sooner rather than later.