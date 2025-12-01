Horror Fans, Take Advantage Of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Before It’s (Gulp) Too Late

Long before Thanksgiving and its Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow-ups arrive, the consumer world is already invested in cheery, snow-covered Christmas vibes. All the smiling reindeer and blinking lights may be antithetical to the general gloom and doom of the horror genre, but that doesn't mean fanatics can't find plenty of ways to take advantage of all the huge sales happening throughout the weekend.

So while waiting for all those upcoming horror movies to hit theaters, and for the small screen to be flush with upcoming horror TV series, I've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for those who love to be creeped out. Not every single here will be a hit for every single fan reading, but I'm pretty sure everyone will find at least one option that appeals.

We're not just talking about films and shows, either, since that's obviously not the only realm where fear runs rampant. However, that does seem like the best place to start. So join me in stepping into the Red Room.

Twin Peaks: From Z To A [Blu-ray] - Buy Now For $42.99 (Was $55.29, Save 22%)

David Lynch's magnum opus (and then some), the full Twin Peaks saga can be found within this discounted Blu-ray set: the original two seasons (1990-1991), the follow-up feature Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992), the 2017 limited series revival, and hours of behind-the-scenes footage, including the fan-favorite "Missing Pieces" doc from 2014.

More Cyber Monday Horror Blu-Ray And DVD Deals

From one form of scripted entertainment to another, let's jump to the immersion-filled world of video games.

Silent Hill 2 [PS5]: Buy Now For $29.99 (Was $49.99, Save 40%) -

Konami's iconic horror video game sequel was essentially remade from the floor up exclusively for the PlayStation 5, and fans embraced the gorgeous new graphics and other upgrades as much as they adored the original game.

More Cyber Monday Horror Video Game Deals

For those who prefer to read rather than watch or play anything, here are a few more applicable suggestions.

Cyber Monday Horror Novel And Graphic Novel Deals

Hopefully everyone found something above either for themselves or for a loved one. Because that's what the spirit of horror fandom is all about, which just so happens to coincide with the spirit of Christmas and other holidays. Happy savings!