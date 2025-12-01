Horror Fans, Take Advantage Of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Before It’s (Gulp) Too Late
Prices always look better when they're SLASHED.
Long before Thanksgiving and its Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow-ups arrive, the consumer world is already invested in cheery, snow-covered Christmas vibes. All the smiling reindeer and blinking lights may be antithetical to the general gloom and doom of the horror genre, but that doesn't mean fanatics can't find plenty of ways to take advantage of all the huge sales happening throughout the weekend.
So while waiting for all those upcoming horror movies to hit theaters, and for the small screen to be flush with upcoming horror TV series, I've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for those who love to be creeped out. Not every single here will be a hit for every single fan reading, but I'm pretty sure everyone will find at least one option that appeals.
We're not just talking about films and shows, either, since that's obviously not the only realm where fear runs rampant. However, that does seem like the best place to start. So join me in stepping into the Red Room.
Twin Peaks: From Z To A [Blu-ray] - Buy Now For $42.99 (Was $55.29, Save 22%)
David Lynch's magnum opus (and then some), the full Twin Peaks saga can be found within this discounted Blu-ray set: the original two seasons (1990-1991), the follow-up feature Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992), the 2017 limited series revival, and hours of behind-the-scenes footage, including the fan-favorite "Missing Pieces" doc from 2014.
More Cyber Monday Horror Blu-Ray And DVD Deals
- The Monkey [Blu-Ray] (2025): Buy Now For $14.26 (Was $34.98, Save 59%) - We loved Osgood Perkins' bonkers horror-comedy, which would make for a gory stocking stuffer.
- Sinners [Blu-ray + Digital]: Buy Now For $10.95 (Was $29.98, Save 63%) - One of 2025's most celebrated movies of any genre, Ryan Coogler's Sinners is a must-own for any fan, and likely won't get cheaper than this.
- Final Destination: Bloodlines [Blu-ray + Digital]: Buy Now For $9.49 (Was $27.98, Save 66%) - This blood-soaked and long-awaited sequel marked a new high point in the franchise, as well as the last performance from the legendary Tony Todd.
- A Nightmare on Elm Street: 7-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]: Buy Now For $82.89 (Was $104.98, Save 21%) - Robert Englund's gnarly Freddy Krueger make-up has never looked better, or worse, depending on how you like to view things.
- Saw: 10-Film Collection [Blu-ray + Digital]: Buy Now For $37.49 (Was $64.99, Save 42%) - The entire (current) legacy of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw is available all in one time-jumbling collection.
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: Buy Now For $94.49 (Was $174.99, Save 46%) - The spinoffs may never stop coming, but the full original series is here for purists to rewatch at their leisure.
- Event Horizon [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital]: Buy Now For $14.99 (Was $25.99, Save 42%) - It's one of Hollywood's freakiest space horrors, and arguably Paul W.S. Anderson's best work. (Don't skip out on the comic book prequel Event Horizon: Dark Descent.)
- Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]: Buy Now For $69.99 (Was $97.99, Save 29%) - No matter how many modern remakes we'll get, few will stand tall next to the iconic monsters that started it all, from Bela Lugosi's Dracula to Boris Karloff's Frankenstein.
- Tremors 7-Movie Collection [Blu-ray + Digital]: Buy Now For $19.99 (Was $24.94, Save 20%) - As much a rolicking adventure comedy as horror, this creature feature franchise doesn't get better than the Kevin Bacon-led debut, but still packs a wallop.
From one form of scripted entertainment to another, let's jump to the immersion-filled world of video games.
Silent Hill 2 [PS5]: Buy Now For $29.99 (Was $49.99, Save 40%) -
Konami's iconic horror video game sequel was essentially remade from the floor up exclusively for the PlayStation 5, and fans embraced the gorgeous new graphics and other upgrades as much as they adored the original game.
More Cyber Monday Horror Video Game Deals
- Silent Hill f [PS5 Amazon Exclusive Day One Edition]: Buy Now For $49.94 (Was $69.99, Save 29%) - While we're already hyping up the resurgence of Silent Hill on the video game side of things, the newest entry in the franchise is already enjoying a solid discount just two months after its release.
- Little Nightmares III [Nintendo Switch 2]: Buy Now For $44.92 (Was $59.99, Save 25%) - The latest sequel for the haunting Bandai Namco universe tasks players with guiding Low & Alone out of the Nowhere. (The same discount is available for the PS5 and XBox Series X versions of the game.)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered [PS5]: Buy Now For $29.99 (Was $49.99, Save 40%) - It's one of the most acclaimed video games of any era, and one that is currently being adapted for the live-action HBO series, with more emotional horror than physical gore at times.
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X]: Buy Now For $39.88 (Was $59.99, Save 34%) - A sequel that digs even deeper into its David Lynchian influences, Alan Wake 2 is worth playing for the bonkers musical segments alone. (Discount also available for PS5.)
- Poppy Playtime Triple Pack [PS5]: Buy Now For $18.99 (Was $29.99, Save 37%) - With merchandise available alongside Funko and other collectibles, the Poppy Playtime game trilogy can be scooped up all in one try with this deal. Fun fact: it also includes a sheet of stickers.
- Cronos: The New Dawn [PS5]: Buy Now For $39.99 (Was $59.99, Save 33%) - This team-up between Skybound Games and the genre masterminds at Bloober Team isn't technically on sale for Cyber Monday, but the deal was too good not to mention here.
For those who prefer to read rather than watch or play anything, here are a few more applicable suggestions.
Cyber Monday Horror Novel And Graphic Novel Deals
- Stephen King's Creepshow: Buy Now For $12.60 (Was $19.99, Save 37%) - The illustrated adaptation of Stephen King's Creepshow screenplay is a feast for fans of EC Comics and similar titles from the Golden Age of pre-code Horror.
- How to Survive a Horror Story (Deluxe Edition) By Mallory Arnold: Buy Now For $8.70 (Was $17.99, Save 52%) - With a hook geared for Clue and escape room enthusiasts, this novel sees a group of horror writers attempting to secure a legendary novelist's fortune by facing his riddle-filled challenges within a house that may just be seeking something of its own.
- The Watchers by A.M. Shine: Buy Now For $9.93 (Was $18.00, Save 45%) - Adapted into a 2024 movie by M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, this fairy tale horror centers on a young woman who gets lost in the woods and is taken in by a strange group that warns of going out after nightfall.
- EC Epitaphs from the Abyss Vol. 1 by Various: Buy Now For $12.94 (Was $19.99, Save 35%) - Speaking of EC Comics, the brand's relatively recent relaunch has been a huge success, and this collection of sordid and malicious tales is best-suited for horror fans.
- 20th Century Ghosts [2025 Special Edition]: Buy Now For $9.98 (Was $19.99, Save 50%) - Joe Hill's award-winning collection of short stories, featuring the movie-inspring tale "The Black Phone," was rereleased in 2025 with a snazzy new packaging and foreword from the author.
- Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia: Buy Now For $11.85 (Was $19.00, Save 38%) - One of the most celebrated horror books stemming from south of the border, this gothic horror tale was considered a masterpiece as soon as it was published in 2021, and its legacy has only grown.
Hopefully everyone found something above either for themselves or for a loved one. Because that's what the spirit of horror fandom is all about, which just so happens to coincide with the spirit of Christmas and other holidays. Happy savings!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.