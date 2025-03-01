The Mummy Reboot Has Me Wrapped Up In Excitement, But I Also Have Some Questions

Do we really need another movie called The Mummy? Perhaps not, especially when you consider that not even a decade has passed since the last attempt to revive Universal’s 1932 horror movie classic tanked and immediately killed the Dark Universe with no chance of preservation. However, I found myself surprisingly intrigued when I discovered that this reboot would be brought to us by Lee Cronin.

The film was initially teased as an untitled upcoming Blumhouse movie written and directed by the filmmaker behind Evil Dead Rise, which was already enough to pique my interest, before Cronin revealed on social media (including X) that he and the studio were unwrapping something familiar. Considering what Cronin has said about his intentions for reimagining the terrifying tale of a reanimated mummified corpse (more on that later), I can certainly say that I am royally excited. Of course, with any upcoming horror movie (especially one based on a pre-existing property) comes a few questions about what to expect. Before we start digging into my speculative thoughts over The Mummy reboot, let’s first acknowledge the details that have been unearthed.

Quick Facts About The Mummy

Based on what we already know about the film, The Mummy is coming from one of the most talented horror filmmakers working today and one of the most popular studios specializing in the genre.

The Mummy Is Set To Release April 17, 2026

The Mummy Is Written And Directed By Lee Cronin

The Mummy Is A Reimagining Of The Universal Monster Movie Classic From Blumhouse

Questions I Have About The Mummy

Now, I am no archaeologist, but I do know a thing or two about the horror genre, and I believe that, with someone like Lee Cronin involved, there is a chance that The Mummy could be one of the best Blumhouse movies in years. That being said, I still cannot help but be inquisitive about a few things.

In What Time Period Will The Mummy Reboot Take Place?

Lee Cronin released a statement about The Mummy to The Hollywood Reporter, which says that he is “digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening." That quote has me wondering if this film could be the first Mummy movie that actually takes place in Ancient Egypt or, perhaps, will follow a reanimated relic of a different long-lost civilization, such as the Aztecs.

Then again, by "digging deep," the Irish filmmaker could just be saying that he intends to bring us something scarier with this film than we have seen in its previous iterations. However, either way, there is no telling whether or not it will take place in modern times, like the 2017 version with Tom Cruise (a movie reboot no one asked for), or be a period drama, like the 1999 blockbuster led by Brendan Fraser. Speaking of which…

Will Brendan Fraser Be Involved?

As soon as it was revealed that another Mummy movie was in the works, it seemed like everyone and their mother was coming to social media to demand that Brendan Fraser be involved, even including our own Sarah El-Mahmoud. Before winning an Academy Award for the 2022 A24 movie, The Whale, sealed his triumphant comeback (or “Brenaissance,” if you will), the actor said he would be interested in appearing in a fourth Mummy movie as Rick O’Connell, whom he played in director Stephen Sommers’ reboot and its two sequels.

Now, I realize that Cronin is more than likely going in a different direction from that great '90s movie, in terms of both tone (Fraser’s movies are more action/adventure thrillers than horror films) and story canon. However, that doesn't mean he cannot at least give the beloved actor a cameo to make the fans happy.

Any Chance Of An Evil Dead Reference?

Fraser’s Mummy series is actually not the only hit franchise I would be interested to see Cronin reference in his reboot. As previously mentioned, in 2023, the filmmaker helmed Evil Dead Rise – the fifth installment of the Evil Dead movies, which have something in common with the Mummy movies.

Each installment of the beloved horror movie franchise created by Sam Raimi involves an ancient text (called the Necronomicon Ex Mortis) that, when read, has the ability to reawaken the dead, much like the book that unleashes the mummified corpse in the original Mummy and other iterations. Considering this concept is shared between the two properties, it might be a fun idea for Cronin to sneakily pay homage to the franchise that brought him into the mainstream by bridging that gap.

Will Any Actors From Lee Cronin's Previous Movies Appear?

Even if Cronin chose not to include an Evil Dead Easter Egg in The Mummy (or might, perhaps, be legally barred from doing so), there are other ways he could connect the franchises together. For one, I would love to see him reunite with Alyssa Sutherland, who gives an unbelievably chilling performance as a possessed single mother in Evil Dead Rise, or Lily Sullivan, who also starred in the sequel as her sister who struggles to protect her young nephew and nieces.

However, I might be even more interested in seeing Cronin pull from further back in his filmography and collaborate on the reboot with any of the stars of his underrated horror movie debut, The Hole in the Ground. Seána Kerslake gives a stunning performance in the 2019 Irish thriller as a mother who comes to suspect that her son is not who he seems, and young James Quinn Markey is exceptionally creepy as the child (or something that looks like him). To see either of them show up in The Mummy – for what would, undeniably, be their most high-profile feature film roles yet – would be a pleasant treat.

Since The Mummy is nowhere to be found on our upcoming 2025 movies schedule, there is still plenty of time before we finally see Lee Cronin’s new vision for this iconic tale hitting theaters and, of course, plenty of time to ask questions about it. In the meantime, the 1932 Universal Monster movie classic is available to rent online, and the 1999 hit is among the best movies on Hulu at the moment.