Hallmark Released A New Look At The When Calls The Heart Prequel, And I’m Pumped To See Hope Valley’s Beginnings

When Calls the Heart's 13th season is still airing amid the 2026 TV schedule, and the cast and crew are also preparing to film Season 14 later this year. All the while, Hallmark’s tried-and-true franchise is expanding in a great way. The series is receiving yet another spinoff and, this time, it's a prequel titled Hope Valley: 1874. A first look at the new show has finally been revealed, and it has me excited to dive into the origins of the titular town.

The first official look at Hope Valley: 1874, which premieres in March on Hallmark+ was released online. As revealed in the trailer, the story takes place before there was Coal Valley, and it centers on settlers who are building “more than a home” years before the events of WCTH (which is set in the early 1900s). The series stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres and Jill Hennessy and, at first glance, it seems to have all the hope, romance and drama that fans of the original series have come to expect. However, the's a somewhat different vibe here, which I love:

The well-oiled machine that is When Calls the Heart has been on for over 10 years, and so much has changed on the series since then. For example, the town went through a name change, and residents have come and gone over the years. Honestly, the notion of being able to see Hope Valley and Coal Valley before the events of WCTH is certainly intriguing.

With this show, the producers have an opportunity to do some serious world building, which is an exciting prospect. Essentially, this show lays the groundwork -- figuratively and literally -- for what's to come in the fictional timeline.

In general, I have always loved TV prequels, especially for shows that have been on for a while and have a lot of lore as is. For me, prequels can help provide a new perspective on known places and events, even if they’re not directly related to already-established characters. With 1874, fans could learn a secret or two about Coal Valley in addition to getting a sense see what life was like even further back in time. Given thatWhen Calls the Heart chronologically begins in 1910, there are a lot of blanks to fill in.

Hope Valley marks the second WCTH spinoff, following When Hope Calls, which wrapped its second season on Great American Family in 2025. Heart remains a beloved show on Hallmark Channel, so it makes sense for the network to capitalize on the franchise even more with a new series from the same creative team.

The prequel will have eight episodes and, while that may seem short, I'm confident the producers can tell a cohesive story. Fans can tune in when the show premieres on March 21 on Hallmark+. But, in the meantime, a new episode of When Calls the Heart will air at a special time this week, Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, on Hallmark Channel. New episodes of Season 13 typically air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.