As Fallout Season 2 Wraps Up, I Still Have One Big Question About Mr. House And His Return

Fallout is rounding out Season 2, and I'm definitely waiting anxiously to stream the season finale with my Prime Video subscription. I'm also thrilled that Mr. House is back on the scene after The Ghoul brought him back online. However, amid my hype, I have one big question about the Wasteland's most powerful figure now that he's in the mix again.

While I was a bit bummed to see The Strip in disrepair on Fallout, it'll be cool to see Mr. House potentially build himself back to the position of power he held during the events of the video game, Fallout: New Vegas. Speaking of the game, there is one nagging question I've had that I'd love an answer to before the wait for Season 3 officially begins.

Is Mr. House Back In Fallout's Present Timeline Just In "Spirit"?

Mr. House appeared on the computer screen when Ghoul used the cold fusion device to power up the control panel in his penthouse. It's important to note that Justin Theroux's version of the character was seen on the screen and not the impersonator who previously appeared in public for him. That, plus his direct reaction to Ghoul, recognizing him as Cooper Howard, left me to believe this wasn't a pre-recorded message. Still, how "alive" is Mr. House?

In real life, we live in an age of AI, so it's not exactly wild to think that in the retro-futuristic universe of the show, Mr. House uploaded a version of his consciousness to his mainframe. While fans know Vault-Tec had cryogenic freezers to protect many individuals well into the future, the games and events of the show indicated that House was not on great terms with the company ahead of the nuclear launch. Fortunately, the game also revealed House found a way to "live," and I'm dying to see it in live-action.

Mr. House Had A Body In Fallout: New Vegas, But It Wasn't Pretty

Fallout: New Vegas had multiple endings and, in quite a few of them, the player had the option to kill Mr. House. Given that fact, it's possible Bethesda and Amazon went the route where Mr. House was killed in the events of the game, which took place several years before Lucy and Ghoul's arrival.

As the head of RobCo, House still had access to lots of medical technology, though it wasn't quite as refined as Vault-Tec. The end result kept him alive and mentally coherent for centuries, but his body withered and was kept in a sterile pod to prevent infection.

Spoiler warning for those who haven't played the games. Here's an image of how it looked:

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

It was terrifying, and entirely possible to play Fallout: New Vegas without seeing the character in his true form. Mr. House, understandably, kept his true form a secret from the Wasteland, preferring instead to appear digitally. I don't really blame him, as those glowing yellow eyes would freak me out.

Right now, I'm wondering if Mr. House had his body destroyed but had a backup plan in place where his consciousness survived. Or maybe that body went undiscovered and is hidden in a secret room not far from the Penthouse. Part of me wants that answer in the Fallout Season 2 finale but, realistically, I think this is something we won't see until Season 3.

It would be a shame for Mr. House to be killed off by Ghoul in Fallout right as Season 2 ends. He was once a major player in the Wasteland, and it would be awesome to see him rise to power once again with a new courier to do his bidding. It'll be must-see TV, but as I said, probably not something we'll see on the 2026 TV schedule.

Fallout Season 2's season finale will arrive on Prime Video on Tuesday, February 2nd at 9:00 p.m. ET. I know I'll be watching as soon as it drops and will be eager to see what Robert House has planned now that he's online again.