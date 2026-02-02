In A Surprise To No One, Sydney Sweeney's Viral Lingerie Line Sold Out, But It Did It Even Faster Than She Would Have Guessed

When Sydney Sweeney announced she was launching her own line of lingerie, I’m not sure there was any question that it would be successful. There are several obvious reasons that sexy underwear and Sweeney is a combination that makes too much sense. That said, what’s surprising is that the product has only been available for a few days, but if you didn’t jump on the launch and buy early, you’re already out of luck.

Not only did Sydney Sweeney’s first drop of her new lingerie line sell out, but it also sold out in a matter of hours. The actress posted to Instagram that she was in “shock” that the product disappeared so quickly, and she promised those who weren’t able to get in on the first shipment that they hopefully won’t need to wait too long.

It’s unclear just how much stock SYRN, the new lingerie line, had at the outset, but one has to believe that there was an expectation that the product would sell well from the beginning. Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now. Just about anything she does is going to gain attention. She has a history of making a company money when she's in their ads, and the founder of the company posting pictures in her underwear is some pretty easy marketing.

Of course, that wasn’t the only marketing that SYRN did. Before the line was even available, in fact before the line had even been officially announced, Sweeney and her new business venture were getting in the news following a stunt at the Hollywood Sign that has reportedly gotten the actress in hot water, as she reportedly didn’t have permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to cover the sign in bras... which is exactly what she did.

Whether the stunt aided in the product selling out, it certainly didn’t hurt. It’s hard to believe the product could have sold any faster than it did. While there’s no indication of what the fallout could be from Sweeney’s Hollywood Sign stunt, if there is any sort of lawsuit filed, it appears her company can probably pay the bill.

Of course, the big question will be whether SYRN will continue to be just as successful as it was at the beginning. If the product is liked by those who bought it, to the point that they buy more, Sydney Sweeney could become the latest celebrity to become a major business mogul, who makes more money from their side business than they do from their career as an actor.

A new post on Sweeney's Instagram is teasing some sort of announcement in just a couple of days. Whether this is a new product or a restock of the old, it seems likely whatever is coming will be a big hit.