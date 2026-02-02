Mark Ballas Keeps Getting Called Out By Traitors Fans Over That Murder In Plain Sight. What He Says Happened (And How Skittles Were Involved)
The DWTS pro has spoken.
The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV right now, becoming an Emmy-winning sensation in just a few months. Those with a Peacock subscription are currently watching Season 4, which has had plenty of memorable moments. And DWTS' Mark Ballas recently explained his actions about an early murder in plain sight, and explained how he got paranoid about skittles in host Alan Cumming's castle.
The cast of The Traitors Season 4 is full of reality TV royalty, including Ballas. Early in the season, Traitor and Housewife Candiace Dillard-Bassett started a conga line to get the cast away from the kitchen, and a number of Faithful have been getting flak for joining that viral dance. In a video on his Instagram, Mark offered more context to that sequence, saying:
Honestly, this does make me feel better. The audience is never shown these prior conversations about the conga line, which is why they criticized the cast for being convinced to join something that seemed so over the top. Although Rob Cesternino was adamant that he wouldn't be convinced to do anything, due to fear of murder in plain sight.
In fact Rob C, who is in some of the best Survivor seasons, is the reason why Mark Ballas suddenly got super paranoid, specifically about what he'd eaten during the night of the conga line. Because after he told them he was nervous about a murder in plain sight, the Dancing with the Stars pro started thinking about everything he'd put into his mouth that day. As he explained:
Cesternino is clearly a student of The Traitors, and he had good instincts about the conga line. But it wasn't a murder in plain sight; instead, Rob Rausch needed to use a secret compartment in the kitchen to see who Donna put on the short list for murder. So while Mark Ballas was safe, he started to really worry about the skittles he was chomping down on, especially when combined with early suspicions of Candiace. As he put it:
In the end, this didn't play out. Ballas was able to taste the rainbow without being murdered as a result, and he's still in the game at the point of writing this story. While he's had limited screen time so far, his social media presence has explained the deeper game he was playing that the audience isn't privy to.
New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how far Mark Ballas gets, and if/when we get more of his POV.
