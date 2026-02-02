The Jurassic Park Cast Reunited For A Super Bowl Ad, And I Can’t Get Over Them Being Back In Those Costumes

Super Bowl LX is nearly upon us, which means that in the lead-up to the big game, various companies are already dropping their commercials online. Thus far, viewers have been treated to a tease for Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin’ TV spot as well as a Raisin Bran ad featuring William Shatner. Now, Jurassic Park fans have reason to be excited, as the three main stars of the 1993 science fiction flick reunited for an ad. It’s a truly funny piece of work, and I’m still grinning at the sight of the stars donning their costumes again.

Ian Malcolm famously said, “Life, uh, finds a way,” and I believe that sentiment is just as true as the notion that advertisers will always find a way to bank on nostalgia. Xfinity is doing that in a fun way for this year’s SB by reuniting Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill for a TV spot in which they reprise their roles as Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, respectively. The ad presents an altered version of the events that transpired in one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, and you can check out the funny commercial for yourself down below:

Jurassic Park... Works (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2026 | Xfinity - YouTube Watch On

As fans can see, the TV spot initially plays on the fateful moment from Jurassic Park in which Dennis Nedry shuts down the power in the titular location, which sets the core action of the film in motion. However, in this scenario, all of that death and destruction is avoided due to an Xfinity employee saving the day by plugging in one of the brand’s routers. From there, Grant, Sattler, Malcolm and co. end up having a joyous weekend at John Hammond’s park on Isla Nublar, complete with swimming, jogging and web-surfing.

What’s particularly surreal for me is seeing the three center stars wearing recreations of their original costumes. Alan Grant’s blue denim shirt and red ascot are on point, and Ellie Sattler’s pink camp shirt are on point. Additionally, Jeff Goldblum even wears Malcolm’s signature black shirt and poses as he did in that iconic shirtless scene. I’ve honestly been impressed by some of the fun Super Bowl ads that play on classic movies (like that spot featuring Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ son). But this JP ad really makes me smile.

Fans of the Jurassic Park universe may also be delighted to see some funny nods to iconic lines and scenes from the original film. At one point, Grant – like in the film – asks how Hammond recreated the dinosaurs only for the Xfinity rep to offer to show him. Malcolm, while at a buffet, also takes note of a “big pile of shrimp,” which alludes to his NSFW comment about dino feces in the movie. To top it all off, while on a ride, Grant gleefully calls Hammond to say he’s endorsing his park.

Although there’s a lot to love about this commercial, the biggest draw is the sight of Dern, Neill and Goldblum reuniting. The trio last reprised their roles for the 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion, which marked the first time all three had starred alongside each other in one of the franchise's installments since the original movie. It warms my heart to see that they still maintain ties to the groundbreaking ‘90s blockbuster.

The chances of any of the aforementioned Jurassic alums reprising their roles in another film seem slim. With that in mind, I’ll just be relishing this Super Bowl and the nostalgia it evokes. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to give this another watch (and I’m also eager to know if that Xfinity rep ended up getting chased down by that Dilophosaurus).