Even The Woman Who Inspired Barbie Has Some Thoughts About Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snubs

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were recently announced, and it caused some controversy. The record-breaking blockbuster Barbie snagged eight nominations, including Best Original Song nom, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Picture. However, many people have been vocal about the fact that Margot Robbie (the movie's star and producer) and director/writer Greta Gerwig were both snubbed . Barbara Handler, the woman who inspired the famous fashion doll, is one of the people who spoke out about the Academy's mind-boggling oversight.

Barbara, the daughter of Ruth Handler, the inventor of the iconic toy, has expressed her admiration for the Barbie movie to TMZ . She allegedly told the outlet that she had seen the movie twice and enjoyed it even more on the second viewing. Handler expressed her disappointment Margot and Greta did not receive Oscar nominations. She believes these talented actresses and filmmakers deserve recognition for their exceptional contributions to the movie, telling the outlet that “something wrong about Margot and Greta not getting Oscar nominations.”

The Real Barbie is not Alone In Her Opinion

Barbara expressed to TMZ her regret that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig have been overlooked for their outstanding work on the critically acclaimed movie. Barbara's opinion is shared by many, who believe that the film was exceptionally produced, with Greta and Margot being critical factors in the movie’s wild success . Nominees Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have also spoken out about their fellow Barbie cast member /producer and director's snub.

Actor Ryan Gosling recently issued a statement (via The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan) expressing his gratitude for being nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Ken. The La La Land star acknowledged that he was proud to be recognized for portraying a plastic doll. However, he also credited his fellow co-star Margot Robbie and his director, stating that the movie would not have been possible without them. In Gosling’s words:

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

Actress America Ferrera, who played the role of Gloria, a Mattel employee in the movie, has expressed her disappointment that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for Oscars this year. Ferrera shared her thoughts with Variety and focused on praising the contributions of the film's director and co-writer. The Ugly Betty vet had this to say:

Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.

An Unfortunate Trend

The Lady Bird filmmaker is hitting a curious trend – Little Women landed six Oscar nods in 2020 , yet she was sidelined for Best Director . Odd, right? Both her films were Best Picture material, but the brains behind the brilliance? Skipped over. It makes you wonder if her films are the cream of the crop and some of the biggest hits of the year, why isn't Gerwig getting her directorial due?