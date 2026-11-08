Zach Cregger Revealed One Part Of His Resident Evil Experience That ‘Frustrated’ Him, And I Get It
You can outrun a zombie. Good luck outrunning the internet.
Video game adaptations have a way of making everybody angry. However, I can understand why Zach Cregger expected a different conversation around his Resident Evil movie. The director behind Barbarian and Weapons has opened up about the one part of releasing his 2026 movie calendar horror hit that genuinely "frustrated" him, and I get where he's coming from.
During an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni, Cregger was asked whether he'd consider tackling another established franchise after Resident Evil. His answer led to a candid discussion about the reaction to his film, which follows Austin Abrams' medical courier Bryan through a nightmare in Raccoon City. Cregger felt people cared more about what he changed from Capcom's games than about the movie itself. He explained:
I can understand why that would be exhausting. After spending years making a new horror movie, you release it into the world, and suddenly everyone argues about why Leon Kennedy isn't included. However, I also empathize with fans who have waited a long time to see their favorite characters properly adapted.
Cregger chose to tell an original story within the Resident Evil universe instead of recreating one of the games, and the movie's biggest strength has nothing to do with lore or Easter eggs. His movie swaps familiar protagonists for Bryan and leans into the sensation of playing survival horror: limited resources, increasingly awful encounters and the knowledge that the next room might be your last. Before release, some fans objected to the missing characters and changes to Raccoon City.
What's interesting is that the movie did incredibly well. Resident Evil has earned more than $400 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, while Rotten Tomatoes lists a 96% critics' score. Early reviews praised RE for its relentless pacing and the way Cregger captured the experience of playing the games.
Still, success didn't erase Cregger's disappointment with the discussion surrounding it. He continued:
That last admission is what stuck with me. Cregger is a fan himself, and he previously acknowledged that players hoping for Leon's story had a fair reason to feel disappointed. But he also wanted people to judge the actual movie he made. Surely there's room for both opinions.
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Zach Cregger's not necessarily finished with Raccoon City, either. He told Belloni he'd like some creative input if the series continues, even if somebody else directs the next installment. Personally, I hope he gets that chance. Given how well this one turned out, I'd much rather see what else he dreams up than spend another round arguing about which character didn't show up.
Resident Evil arrived on digital video-on-demand (VOD) platforms to rent or buy on November 3, 2026, so check your favorite streamer for details.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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