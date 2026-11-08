Zach Cregger Revealed One Part Of His Resident Evil Experience That ‘Frustrated’ Him, And I Get It

Video game adaptations have a way of making everybody angry. However, I can understand why Zach Cregger expected a different conversation around his Resident Evil movie. The director behind Barbarian and Weapons has opened up about the one part of releasing his 2026 movie calendar horror hit that genuinely "frustrated" him, and I get where he's coming from.

During an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni , Cregger was asked whether he'd consider tackling another established franchise after Resident Evil. His answer led to a candid discussion about the reaction to his film, which follows Austin Abrams' medical courier Bryan through a nightmare in Raccoon City. Cregger felt people cared more about what he changed from Capcom's games than about the movie itself. He explained:

I think I was frustrated at the conversation around Resident Evil and how much of the conversation really didn't have anything to do with the movie. It had everything to do with whether the movie was living up to the different standards that different fans of the games had, whether it was using the characters or not, or what did I get wrong in the lore, or why is it? It was just a lot about why isn't this like the source material or why is it good that it's not like the [source material].

I can understand why that would be exhausting. After spending years making a new horror movie , you release it into the world, and suddenly everyone argues about why Leon Kennedy isn't included. However, I also empathize with fans who have waited a long time to see their favorite characters properly adapted.

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Cregger chose to tell an original story within the Resident Evil universe instead of recreating one of the games, and the movie's biggest strength has nothing to do with lore or Easter eggs. His movie swaps familiar protagonists for Bryan and leans into the sensation of playing survival horror : limited resources, increasingly awful encounters and the knowledge that the next room might be your last. Before release, some fans objected to the missing characters and changes to Raccoon City.

What's interesting is that the movie did incredibly well. Resident Evil has earned more than $400 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo , while Rotten Tomatoes lists a 96% critics' score. Early reviews praised RE for its relentless pacing and the way Cregger captured the experience of playing the games.

Still, success didn't erase Cregger's disappointment with the discussion surrounding it. He continued:

All the conversation just felt like it was about not the movie. And I'm proud of the movie. I really love the movie. I should have known better going into it. I should have understood that that was going to be the case, but for some reason I was a little shocked.

That last admission is what stuck with me. Cregger is a fan himself, and he previously acknowledged that players hoping for Leon's story had a fair reason to feel disappointed. But he also wanted people to judge the actual movie he made. Surely there's room for both opinions.

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Zach Cregger's not necessarily finished with Raccoon City, either. He told Belloni he'd like some creative input if the series continues, even if somebody else directs the next installment. Personally, I hope he gets that chance. Given how well this one turned out, I'd much rather see what else he dreams up than spend another round arguing about which character didn't show up.

Resident Evil arrived on digital video-on-demand (VOD) platforms to rent or buy on November 3, 2026, so check your favorite streamer for details.