Critics Have Seen Zach Cregger's 'Different' Resident Evil, And Their Opinions Are Scarily Similar
What critics are saying about Cregger's adaptation of the popular video game series?
Director Zach Cregger is astonishing critics again with Resident Evil, the latest video game adaptation on the 2026 movie schedule. The Resident Evil franchise has had its ups and downs over the years, with this being the second reboot in the last few years. Judging by the glowing reviews, with critics agreeing that it is very different from the first seven movies, it seems to have found solid footing with Weapons director at the helm. Here’s what the critics are saying about it.
Frank Scheck at The Hollywood Reporter shared his thoughts on the new horror film, and he dropped some serious praise. He also didn't mince words when discussing where Cregger's film stands in the pantheon of other Resident Evil movies:
One thing is definitely clear from the reviews: this is much better than all of the previous Resident Evil movies. Bob Strauss at the San Francisco Chronicle also shared some glowing thoughts, writing:
Other critics also agree that Cregger nails it, adapting what he’s been great at with his previous horror movies, but without sacrificing what's made the video games series so addictive for so many years. Clarisse Loughrey at The Independent has this to say about how the film compares to the Jovovich-led movies:
In addition to directing, Cregger co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten of John Wick: Chapters 3 and 4 fame. This latest Resident Evil movie centers on medical courier Bryan, who's making his way to Raccoon City for a delivery when an outbreak ensues. Austin Abrams plays Bryan, and he's joined in the cast by Zach Cherry, Kail Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson.
Sonny Bunch at The Bulwark agrees that the movie really feels like playing the game, and these comments excite me. Bunch writes:
Cregger, as he did with Weapons and Barbarian, knows exactly how to mix horror and humor, and the critics see it here too. Alonso Duralde at Film Verdict, who went into the movie blind, knowing little about the video game series or the Jovovich films, says:
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That balance didn’t work for everyone. Matt Orozco at Macrabra Daily says it is “more slapstick than scary” in his more middling review. That is by far the exception, with Resident Evil currently sitting at a 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the rare reviews that aren’t glowing aren’t taking the film apart, either.
Fans of horror movies and fans of the game have been excited to see Zach Cregger’s version of Raccoon City, and he hasn’t disappointed the critics, but we’ll have to see what the hardcore fans of the franchise think when it hits theaters on September 18.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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