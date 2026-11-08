I Don't Think We're Going To Get A Street Fighter II, And Here's Why I'm Okay With That

Oh, Street Fighter. We had such high hopes for you.

After debuting at number one in its first week, it had a seismic drop in its second week, and it now seems to have fully run out of gas. This is a shame, because while I did find it to be a big disappointment, there were some moments in it that might have been improved upon in a sequel.

With these numbers, I don’t think we’re getting one (Though, there is scuttlebutt that the cast signed on for a trilogy). However, I’ve already made peace with not getting a Street Fighter II. Here’s why.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

We Got A Second Mortal Kombat Movie, And It Arguably Wasn't Much Better Than The First

Here’s the thing. I don’t think the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie is bad. In fact, after a rewatch, I think it’s pretty good. Even so, there were a number of things I thought could have been improved upon in a sequel, and we got one this year with Mortal Kombat II. That said, even though I do think Mortal Kombat II was a slight improvement over the 2021 film, I still don’t think it was better than the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie.

Granted, I think that flick is one of the greatest video game movies of all time. But the year is 2026, people, and you’re telling me that a “new” Mortal Kombat movie can’t surpass a film from 1995? And it’s the tone and the characters that hold the 2026 movie back, in my opinion.

Alas, this is something that I think would hold back a prospective Street Fighter II as well, as the tone of the first movie was just all over the place. I also didn’t love all of the characters as they were presented. Unfortunately, similar to Mortal Kombat II, I don’t think a Street Fighter II could right all of the wrongs of its predecessor. But there’s another reason why I’ve made peace with the possibility of not getting a sequel.

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

I Honestly Think They Need To Start Over Again With A Street Fighter Movie. Maybe Try Animation?

One thing I immediately said after watching the Street Fighter movie was that the best part was the animated segments, and I 100% stand behind that. These sequences were vivid, serious, and badass, and honestly the most engaging part of the whole movie.

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They were so much better than the live-action parts that I honestly think Legendary should just start all over again with Street Fighter and consider making a new animated movie instead. Sure, that would mean that they can’t put wrestlers like Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes on the poster, but that really only goes so far.

I really do think that Legendary should look at these box office numbers, and then question how (or if) they should move forward with another video game adaptation of Street Fighter. If they do move forward, then they should try to remember just how memorable the animated sequences were. Hell, the animated mid-credit scene after the movie ended would actually make for a perfect lead-in for an animated sequel. Oh, and speaking of endings…

Also, Call Me Petty, But I Kind Of Hate How Presumptuous They Were That They Were Going To Get A Sequel

Lastly, nothing makes me dislike this movie more than that ending, since it really stinks! I won’t spoil it for you in case you haven’t seen the film yet, but the movie just ends abruptly, and all of the major story beats don’t even feel tied up.

In a lot of ways, it reminds me of the original Super Mario Bros. movie (which I like). I remember thinking that the movie sucked when I was a kid, but now that I like it, it really pisses me off that it ends on a cliffhanger…and we’re still left hanging, all these years later.

Street Fighter ends like that, too, and it annoys me so much that I don’t even want a sequel now. So, Legendary, just think about that animated movie suggestion I had earlier. It would probably cost a lot less than a live-action sequel.