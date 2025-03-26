Zendaya Just Signed On For A New Movie That I Think Could Really Put Her Musical Skills To The Test

Zendaya has already proven she can do anything. From starting off in her Disney Channel days developing her impeccable comedic timing, to transitioning into a dramatic powerhouse in her adult career, the Euphoria star has shown that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Now, the Emmy winner is taking on a new challenge that will not only test her as an actress, but also as a musician.

Deadline recently announced that Zendaya will be starring in an A24 film titled Always Be My Baby that follows the life of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the 60s girl group, The Ronettes. Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins is attached to direct the project, with Bones And All writer Dave Kajganich selected to pen the script. Zendaya is also set to be a producer on the project, and was hand selected to portray Spector by the singer herself before her passing in 2022.

Ronnie Spector had one of the most celebrated voices in music history, with many publications ranking her amongst the best singers of all time. These are some big shoes to fill, but hopefully Zendaya will be up for the challenge. The Challengers star has demonstrated her musical talent in The Greatest Showman , and even released a number of singles in the early 2010’s. She hasn’t done much with her music career as she’s become prominently known for her acting work, however this at least shows she has a foundation for what will be asked of her in this upcoming A24 film .

Deadline also reported that Jenkins’s vision for the film centers around Specter’s feelings during her rocky marriage with music producer Phil Spector, instead of a more traditional biopic that highlights important career moments for the singer. This would explain why the studio would enlist a unique voice like Kajganich to pen the script.

This vision also suggests that Zendaya’s acting talents will still be at the forefront of this film, and won’t directly rely on her singing voice to grow and change, as Ronnie Spector’s did throughout her life. However, Zendaya will likely still be expected to demonstrate her musicianship in some capacity.

This biopic announcement comes as music biopics have risen in popularity and become major Oscar contenders. Movies like A Complete Unknown and Elvis are among some of the heavy hitters, with both Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler doing their own singing for their respective films. As for if Zendaya will follow suit, we don’t yet know, however with her background and singing talents, I’d be surprised if she doesn’t dedicate herself fully to all aspects of the role. It will certainly put her abilities to the test, but I’m rooting for her, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the role.

Always Be My Baby is still in the pre-production phase, however, that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing Zendaya for a while. Fans can see her alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama which is expected to get a slot on the 2025 movie release schedule . You will also be able to see her as part of the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in 2026, and returning to Euphoria for Season 3 sometime next year as well.