Zoë Kravitz Absolutely Roasted Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: ‘Your Relationship With The Netted Shirt Is Probably Your Longest One’

You may know Lenny Kravitz from his Grammy Award-winning rock songs and for playing Cinna in The Hunger Games . His impressive achievements in the entertainment industry were celebrated with the rock star gaining a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One of the most heartwarming speeches that came from the ceremony was from his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who hilariously roasted her father about how his relationship with netted shirts “is probably your longest one.”

It’s always entertaining to hear close peers of the Walk of Fame honoree giving out playful jabs in their speeches like Miles Teller’s roast for Zac Efron during his speech for him . From daughter to father, Zoë Kravitz had plenty to say about the man who raised her. In her hilarious speech at the Walk of Fame ceremony, the High Fidelity actress spoke about her dad’s love for his craft and the people around him, but there’s another love in his life that’s apparently worth mentioning.

I've seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I've seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you'd pick me up from school as a kid. But I got to say at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off.

Yes, he does. I can only imagine all heads turning when Lenny Kravitz would pick his daughter up from school looking like the rock star he is. Whether it’s those cool shades or bold prints he tends to show off, the “Fly Away” artist had a unique style of his own. Kravitz has taken plenty of opportunities to show off his abs and his nipples which made it hard to believe he’s 59 years old. Sadly, those glaring abs didn’t work pitching himself for his future son-in-law’s movie Magic Mike 3 , but they still work for Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz’s jabs at her father’s netted shirts didn’t stop there. She made a clever roast about his see-through attire that linked with his short-term relationships.

Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one and it works. You two make each other better. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing.

The Divergent actress does speak the truth about her dad not having many long-term relationships. His marriage with her mother, The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet, lasted from 1987 to 1993. But, the two are on good terms as they’ve been a great co-parenting team for Zoë Kravitz . He also dated French singer and model, Vanessa Paradis, from 1991 to 1996, Brazilian model Adriana Lima in 2001 before their engagement was called off in 2003, and had briefly dated and was engaged to actress Nicole Kidman from 2003 to 2004.

Once the jokes were over about Lenny Kravitz’s nipple-revealing tops, Zoë Kravitz made sure to talk about her father’s love of life and making “people feel alive.” She made sure to deeply express how “awesome” it was for her to “have such a cool dad.” You can tell that The Batman actress has a close relationship with her parents as she’s credited them with teaching her how to “beat” her own drum in Hollywood . As both of her parents have a special style of their own they take pride in, it’s a very important lesson to teach your children.

Breaking into Hollywood while having famous parents was challenging for the talented actress due to wanting to make a name for herself outside of the prominent “Kravitz” name. With all of the acting and directing accomplishments the Fantastic Beasts actress has done, Zoë Kravitz appears to be the hard-working independent woman her parents raised her to be.

While Zoë Kravitz gave such a touching Walk of Fame speech about the man her dad is, her poking jabs at Lenny Kravitz’s netted shirts were a true highlight. The talented musician clearly found his daughter’s speech just as funny as we did as you can find him uproariously laughing throughout his daughter's roast. The Dope actress’s speech adorably ended in a loving father and daughter embrace.