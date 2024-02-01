Lenny Kravitz Gushes Over Relationship With Ex Lisa Bonet, And Coparenting For Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz opens up about raising his daughter with his ex Lisa Bonet.
In the Kravitz-Bonet family, it’s all about love. While Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet split up decades ago, they still have a deep appreciation for one another. From co-parenting their daughter Zoë Kravitz to supporting one another over the years, clearly the two care a lot for each other. Now, the rockstar is opening up about his relationship with his ex as well as what it was like raising their daughter together after their divorce.
Lenny Kravitz Gushes About His Relationship With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet may have only been married for five years, however, they maintain a healthy and loving relationship to this day. While speaking with People, the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer gushed about the impact his ex had on him, saying:
When they decided to split, the story notes that they had married young and Lenny was “struggling emotionally,” they prioritized their bond. It didn’t break even though they weren’t romantically together as the singer explained:
Considering Lenny Kravitz and Bonet’s now ex-husband Jason Momoa shared sweet photos with each other despite the split, and they have wished each other happy birthday multiple years in a row, clearly, everyone here is on good terms. Even though the couple isn't together, they respect their former partner and their families immensely.
Not only do the couple have respect and love for each other, but they also care deeply about their daughter Zoë Kravitz, and they both taught her how to “beat” her own drum in Hollywood as they co-parented her.
Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Coparenting Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993. Their daughter, Zoë Kravitz was born in 1988, meaning she was about 5 years old when her parents decided to split. While divorce is typically really tough on a family, and there were likely challenges for these three when it came to the split, overall, they were able to handle the situation “with love,” as the rockstar explained to People.
When he and Bonet chose to end their relationship, they worked out an agreement without lawyers, and Lenny is super proud of how they handled it as a family, as he said:
When it came to a custody agreement, and Zoë’s living arrangement, that worked itself out smoothly according to The Hunger Games star, as he explained:
Overall, Lenny used his debut album Let Love Rule, which was inspired by his ex, to explain their mentality about raising their daughter and handling their separation:
He emphasized that getting to this healthy point took time, however, he and Bonet were determined to do it, and they still are. While the Kravitz-Bonet household may not be together, they are definitely united and share a deep love for each other.
So, as Zoë gets ready to release her newly titled film Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island) on the 2024 movie schedule, I’m sure both her parents will be by her side, supporting her completely and sharing all the love.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
