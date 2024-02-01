Lenny Kravitz Gushes Over Relationship With Ex Lisa Bonet, And Coparenting For Zoë Kravitz

In the Kravitz-Bonet family, it’s all about love. While Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet split up decades ago, they still have a deep appreciation for one another. From co-parenting their daughter Zoë Kravitz to supporting one another over the years, clearly the two care a lot for each other. Now, the rockstar is opening up about his relationship with his ex as well as what it was like raising their daughter together after their divorce.

Lenny Kravitz Gushes About His Relationship With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet may have only been married for five years, however, they maintain a healthy and loving relationship to this day. While speaking with People , the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer gushed about the impact his ex had on him, saying:

I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together.

When they decided to split, the story notes that they had married young and Lenny was “struggling emotionally,” they prioritized their bond. It didn’t break even though they weren’t romantically together as the singer explained:

The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.

Considering Lenny Kravitz and Bonet’s now ex-husband Jason Momoa shared sweet photos with each other despite the split , and they have wished each other happy birthday multiple years in a row, clearly, everyone here is on good terms. Even though the couple isn't together, they respect their former partner and their families immensely.

Not only do the couple have respect and love for each other, but they also care deeply about their daughter Zoë Kravitz, and they both taught her how to “beat” her own drum in Hollywood as they co-parented her.

Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Coparenting Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993. Their daughter, Zoë Kravitz was born in 1988, meaning she was about 5 years old when her parents decided to split. While divorce is typically really tough on a family, and there were likely challenges for these three when it came to the split, overall, they were able to handle the situation “with love,” as the rockstar explained to People .

When he and Bonet chose to end their relationship, they worked out an agreement without lawyers, and Lenny is super proud of how they handled it as a family, as he said:

I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it. We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.

When it came to a custody agreement, and Zoë’s living arrangement, that worked itself out smoothly according to The Hunger Games star, as he explained:

She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out.

Overall, Lenny used his debut album Let Love Rule, which was inspired by his ex, to explain their mentality about raising their daughter and handling their separation:

We did it with understanding and being able to handle our own business without getting others involved. That is was Let Love Rule is. It's when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you're supposed to do.

Up Next (Image credit: Warner Bros/Phillip Caruso for Hulu ) 'Hey Man, That's Life': Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Daughter Zoë's Engagement To Channing Tatum

He emphasized that getting to this healthy point took time, however, he and Bonet were determined to do it, and they still are. While the Kravitz-Bonet household may not be together, they are definitely united and share a deep love for each other.