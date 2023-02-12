Zoë Kravitz Credits Her Famous Parents Lisa Bonet And Lenny Kravitz For Teaching Her To ‘Beat’ Her Own Drum In Hollywood

Zoë Kravitz has always been remarkable for having a style of her own and the range of roles she’s played. She’s willing to defend it too, such as when haters came at her for wearing a sheer dress on the red carpet . If you ask The Batman actress where she gets her spirit from, she thanks her famous parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz for teaching her how to follow the “beat” of her own drum in Hollywood.

It’s a fascinating fact about Zoë Kravitz that she was raised by parents as cool as Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Her father is a Grammy Award-winning rock star and her mother is an Emmy-nominated actress known mostly for her role as Denise on The Cosby Show. In an interview with Byrdie , Kravitz spoke about the importance of receiving support from her family when it comes to headlining her own creative projects.

Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality. I was taught to care for myself, my skin, and my body, and listening to your body is a huge part of beauty. Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful. When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything.

Someone embracing who they are and allowing the world to see themselves is a remarkable quality. This is especially important today due to the Nepo Baby debate that’s been circulating the past year towards young celebrities being where they are because of their famous parents. Kravitz once defended her success amidst the Nepo Baby debate about how normal it is for people to be in the family business. You can say that about any profession. This 34-year-old actress has had various roles in her 15-year run with Hollywood, like Little Big Lies, Hulu’s High Fidelity, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Batman. She was old enough to sign onto these projects on her own without any parental guidance or influence.

Something else in Zoë Kravitz’s life that inspired her to express herself is her seven-year work being the face of YSL Beauty. She communicated how much it meant to her that this makeup brand never tried to change her into what they wanted her to be. They have a successful collaboration together that really helps her enjoy her work with them. She should be very grateful for that, as Hollywood has a tendency to have celebrities fit into their mold of how to look and what to say. It doesn’t appear that this model takes no for an answer in terms of conforming to Hollywood’s standards.

A passion project the X-Men: First Class actress has been kicking off is Pussy Island, with her boyfriend Channing Tatum starring in it. Kravitz will be marking her directorial debut with this upcoming thriller, as well as co-writing it. The plot follows a cocktail waitress who is invited to the private island of a tech mogul, and, of course, things take a dark turn. This talented performer put a lot of thought into this project, including its surprising title, which she explains comes from the concept of evolving and changing, but still being remembered for past behavior. With this film/television actress pulling the reins of this new movie, it shows she’s coming into her own in Hollywood.