Zooey Deschanel And Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Recreated An Iconic 500 Days Of Summer Scene, And It's Amazing

Actress Zooey Deschanel has had a long and successful career, spanning both television and films. On the big screen one of her most iconic roles remains the title character in Marc Webb’s 500 Days of Summer. Buckle up fans, because Deschanel and Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott recently recreated an iconic 500 Days of Summer scene… and it’s amazing.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating since 2019, and make quite a power couple given their collective star power. And just in time for Halloween the pair did their own spin on 500 Days of Summer’s meet-cute scene in the elevator. Except things don’t go quite as well as the scene with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Check it out for yourself below,

Sometimes a mutual love over The Smiths can start an epic movie romance, and other times there’s a barrier. In the case of the above TikTok, it happened to be the interiors of the elevator itself. But hey, at least they don’t have to have that long-standing debate about who the villain of 500 Days of Summer is.

The above video comes to us from Jonathan Scott’s personal TikTok account, featuring none other than Zooey Deschanel herself. This is far from the first time the couple has filmed content together, as she recently appeared on episodes of Property Brothers. And given how much the public loves celebrity couples, fans were very happy in both of these cases.

As a reminder, you can watch the real scene from 500 Days of Summer below. It’s one of the most iconic sequences in the beloved dramedy, and kickstarts Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Tom going completely head over heels for Zooey Deschanel’s Summer. Check it out below,

Now that’s better. Taste in music is key for many of us, and their shared adoration for The Smiths is exactly what starts 500 Days of Summer’s story of boy meets girl. Marc Webb’s movie does feature a stellar soundtrack, including Zooey Deschanel herself. Plus, who can forget Joseph Gordon-Levitt dancing to “You Make My Dreams,” by Hall & Oats?

Despite coming out back in 2009, discourse about 500 Days of Summer has only continued as more and more moviegoers get to stream Zooey Deschanel’s movie. The debate is about who messed up in the situation of Summer and Tom’s relationship. While moviegoers might be mad at Deschanel’s character at first, the cast and crew have maintained that she did nothing wrong; Tom knew from the start she didn’t want to be in a relationship with him.

With the holiday season approaching, moviegoers are soon going to dive back into another one of Zooey Deschanel’s most iconic roles : Elf. The Will Ferrell movie is an annual experience for many, and he recently revealed why he said no to a sequel . I’d like to believe her character Jovie also enjoys The Smiths.