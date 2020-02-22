10 Most Iconic Marvel Movie Soundtrack Songs, Ranked

“The Chain,” from the group’s masterful 1977 album Rumours is first heard in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when our heroes go their separate ways at a pivotal moment in their relationship (Gamora, Drax, and Quill leave with his estranged dad, Ego, while Rocket and Groot stay behind on the wrecked Milano with Nebula) and is reprised when Star-Lord must defeat his living planet father (Kurt Russel) to save his real family and the galaxy. Family is a big theme of both Guardians films, the first being about becoming one and Vol. 2 about the struggles of being one. Fortunately, the heroes have a way of keeping themselves together, much like metaphorical “chain” in the Fleetwood Mac ballad.