Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Said Tom Cruise Felt 'Weird' Returning 30 Years Later

My first day, I walked up to him, he gave me a big hug and said, ‘Welcome, it’s so great to have you!’ (I got) the full Tom Cruise experience, it was great. I was thrilled, obviously, and I asked him, I said, ‘It’s gotta be crazy weird for you — you’re on the same set, in virtually the same costume, just 30 years later. What’s that about?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s really weird!’ I went, ‘OK, well, there we go!’ The movie’s gonna be amazing.