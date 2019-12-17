Does The Matrix Trilogy Exist In Matrix 4?

If you thought weighing the question of free will versus destiny was difficult, try debating whether or not a rumor like The Matrix 4 turning the previous film trilogy into a video game is real or not. Come to think of it, a whole bunch of questions start to form with this video game theory in play. Queries such as, “will Enter The Matrix finally get the love it deserves?” and “Were The Wachowskis inspired by their time working on the video game The Path of Neo to create this story?” are now flying through our minds, and honestly, it’s an exciting time to be a Matrix fan.