Sonic The Hedgehog Director Wants To Give The Rock A Cameo

Jeff Fowler's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has already had a wild road to theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The video game adaptation went viral for its original trailer, which featured a CGI rendering of the titular character that fans seriously hated. The movie was ultimately delayed so that a redesign could happen, and a new trailer revealed the game-accurate look for Sonic. A new clip also made a joke about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being president, and director Jeff Fowler wants him for a cameo.
Sonic the Hedgehog's newest includes some new footage, including a joke about Dwayne Johnson being president. The actor/producer responded to the joke on Twitter, revealing his love for Sonic's video game roots. Director Jeff Fowler responded by actively inviting The Rock to get a quick cameo. Check it out below.
Sonic the Hedgehog doesn't arrive in theaters until February, so the upcoming movie is still being edited. And as such, Jeff Fowler thinks there's still time for Dwayne Johnson to shoot a quick cameo for the upcoming. If he can fit it into his insanely busy schedule, that is.
Jeff Fowler's appeal to Dwayne Johnson comes from the director's personal Twitter account. The filmmaker has been regularly using the social media outlet to directly communicate with the fans, who are eager for more information regarding the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. While the character's design might have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, there is certainly a captive audience who is eager to see how the movie ends up being.
Dwayne Johnson is probably the busiest person in Hollywood, as he's constantly got his hands in a variety of projects. For instance, he's currently got seven movies either being developed or in pre-production. What's more, his movie Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters now. So he might not have the time to quickly film a cameo for Sonic the Hedgehog.
That said, Dwayne Johnson is a big fans of cameos himself. Hobbs & Shaw featured a slew of cameos, including Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds. So he'd likely be down to pop up in Sonic the Hedgehog, if his schedule allows. Although he better step on it, because the upcoming video game adaptation is no doubt coming together as the release date approaches.
Sonic the Hedgehog is voiced by Parks & Rec scene stealer Ben Schwartz, who also helped to voice BB-8 in The Force Awakens. He'll be joined by live-action actors James Marsden, and Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik. In the movie, Sonic is from another world, and may have abilities not usually present during his adventures in video games.
Video game movies have had a seriously rough track record over the years. Adapting game titles onto the silver screen continues to puzzle filmmakers, with disappointing projects like Super Mario Bros., Warcraft, and Assassin's Creed to name a few. So the pressure is on for director Jeff Fowler to deliver with Sonic the Hedgehog, especially after the original trailer broke the internet when it debuted.
Sonic the Hedgehog will arrive in theaters on February 14th, 2020. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.