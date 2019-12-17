Surprise, Will Ferrell Is Doing A Netflix Movie About Cocaine

Over the last few years, more and more A-list talents have moved over to Netflix for their latest creative endeavors, from Martin Scorsese turning to the studio to make his ambitious gangster epic The Irishman to Eddie Murphy's comedy comeback in Dolemite Is My Name. (Both movies have earned award season acclaim!) The next star down the line to collaborate with Netflix is Will Ferrell. The comedian is set to star in the wild, true story of a man’s desperation to find a buried loot of cocaine in the Caribbean.