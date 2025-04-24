Seth Rogen's The Studio Joked About Martin Scorsese Directing A Jonestown Movie, But Now A TV Show Is Actually Happening With An Unexpected SNL Vet

Well that's weird timing.

Bill Hader in Barry Season 4
(Image credit: HBO)

The Studio is one of the most critically acclaimed shows to be released onto the 2025 TV schedule so far, with co-creator Seth Rogen starring as Continental Studios head Matt Remick. The series’ first episode saw Matt being tasked with putting together a Kool-Aid movie, and he went so far as to court Martin Scorsese to direct it after learning the filmmaker was interested in making a Jonestown movie. Needless to say this didn’t go well, and you can break out your Apple TV+ subscription to learn what happened, but now we have life initiating art… almost. There’s a Jonestown TV series in the works, and Saturday Night Live vet Bill Hader is attached.

Hader is partnering up with Daniel Zelman to write an HBO series about cult leader Jim Jones and the horrific events that took place at the Peoples Temple Agricultural Project, a.k.a. Jonestown. Both men are also serving as co-showrunners and executive producers, and if the project moves forward, Hader would also direct the project if it gets greenlighted. Additionally, Variety reports that the man behind SNL characters like Stefon and Vinny Vedecci could end up starring in the series as well.

More Bill Hader Stories

Side by side of Bill Hader in Barry and Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

(Image credit: HBO / 20th Century Studios)

'You Think He's Asleep But...' The Funny Titanic-Related Reason Bill Hader Once Got Fired From His Movie Theater Job

Fans Were Sad Bill Hader’s Stefon Didn’t Make An SNL 50 Appearance. Apparently, There Was A Reason

Jim Jones started the Peoples Temple in Guayana in the 1950s, and by the 1970s, it became known as Jonestown. The settlement gained global attention in 1978 when over 900 people, including Jones, died in a mass murder-suicide. This came just hours after US Congressman Leo Ryan was shot at an airstrip in Guyana as he and others were attempting to leave, having come to the country to investigate the claims that people at Jonestown were being held against their will.

The majority of the deaths came from ingesting a cocktail of drugs and poisons, including cyanide, mixed into Flavor Aid. However, this was misidentified as Kool-Aid, resulting in the phrase, “Drinking the Kool-Aid.” The Jonestown deaths were previously explored on TV in the 1980 miniseries Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, which starred Powers Boothe as Jones. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was also working on his own Jonestown series for HBO in 2016, but it never moved forward.

Although Bill Hader is primarily known for his comedy work, he’s also delved in dramatic territory various times, most notably with his HBO series Barry. So he presumably knows that adapting what happened at Jonestown for television needs to be handle with care and not used for comedic fodder. It’s also probably a safe bet that if the acting side of Hader’s arrangement is worked out, he’d be playing Jim Jones, though we’ll obviously let you know if that’s not the case.

Assuming this Jonestown TV series gets off the ground, I can only hope that its creative process goes ok and doesn’t crash and burn like what Martin Scorsese wanted to craft as his final movie in The Studio. Meanwhile, feel free to revisit Bill Hader’s work on Barry with a Max subscription, and remember that he’ll be heard as The Cat in the Hat’s title character in the animated film adaptation hitting theaters next year.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he's been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

