The 6 Best A Christmas Carol Movie Adaptations Ever, Ranked

5. A Christmas Carol (1971)

There are many outstanding animated versions of A Christmas Carol, and many more family-friendly than this one, but the 1971 animated version of A Christmas Carol is stunningly animated. It has all the elements that make A Christmas Carol a classic, without shying away from the dark, gloomy, and creepy tones of the original. 1971’s A Christmas Carol is probably not for the kiddos as the animation may be too dark and scary. However, for adults, especially those with an appreciation for animation, the lovely experimental style that Richard Williams, Chuck Jones, and team put into this version makes it a top-tier level Christmas Carol.The animators used John Leech’s original illustrations as inspiration.