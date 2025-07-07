If You're A Big Brother Fan, This Crossword Puzzle Quiz Is For You
All about things seen and said on Big Brother US!
I'm a Big Brother fan, and like Tucker from BB26, I also "really like puzzles!" Especially crossword puzzles. So naturally, it's my idea of a good time to put together a crossword puzzle that's solely focused on Big Brother (U.S. edition).
If you're a fan of the long-running CBS reality series, it's likely you'll have no trouble with the clues below, all of which relate to things seen or said in Big Brother. I tried to aim this one for more of a general audience for the series, but there are a couple that may be challenging. Feel free to sound off in the comments after you take the quiz to let us know if you wish it were easier or more difficult.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
