If You're A Big Brother Fan, This Crossword Puzzle Quiz Is For You

I'm a Big Brother fan, and like Tucker from BB26, I also "really like puzzles!" Especially crossword puzzles. So naturally, it's my idea of a good time to put together a crossword puzzle that's solely focused on Big Brother (U.S. edition).

If you're a fan of the long-running CBS reality series, it's likely you'll have no trouble with the clues below, all of which relate to things seen or said in Big Brother. I tried to aim this one for more of a general audience for the series, but there are a couple that may be challenging. Feel free to sound off in the comments after you take the quiz to let us know if you wish it were easier or more difficult.