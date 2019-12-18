Why Birds Of Prey Is Rated R

Some sexual content doesn’t usually include nudity, otherwise nudity tends to be explicitly stated in the MPAA rating, but it does mean that Harley Quinn and her compatriots are unlikely to be tame, which, duh. The rest of this clarifies some of the ideas we've already seen in the trailers for the movie. Yes, this movie will be violent, and yes our female heroines will use foul language--particularly one Harley Quinn.