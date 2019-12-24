7 Characters Toy Story Quietly Got Rid Of

While Etch was only a minor character in the first Toy Story with his functionality only being used to make drawings for other characters, the toy would go on to help Buzz and the rest of the gang discover the true identity of Woody’s captor and how to find him. Outside of that, however, Etch only appears in the background or in flashbacks, as is the case in Toy Story 3. He did get a mention from Woody as one of the toys that was lost along the way between Toy Story 2 and 3.