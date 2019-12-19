Christopher Nolan's First Tenet Trailer Is A Wild Ride That Messes With Time

The biggest WTF moment from this first Tenet trailer happens during its final moments. Robert Pattinson and John David Washington are driving on a highway, and witness a car in front of them tumbling and spinning. While a collision with their vehicle seems imminent, time seemingly moves backward for the other car, as it reversed its roll and lands back on its wheels. Maybe this is an ability in the afterlife. Or maybe there are even more crazy twists and turns happening in Tenet that we could have predicted.