Adam Driver Loves The Ambiguity Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Expanding on that point and speaking directly to the work done by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio on the script for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Adam Driver added that one thing that he very much appreciates about the new film is that he feels it doesn’t go overboard with exposition. Rather than just dumping a bunch of information on audiences via conversations between characters, the actor believes that it just delivers what you need to know, and then lets fans decide on the rest.