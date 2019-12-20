Disney World: Which Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Ride Is Best?

On a scale of classic Disney park ride to thrilling roller coaster, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is somewhere in between. There is definitely a couple thrilling drops and moments, but the narrative of the ride itself is the focus. Those who can only handle the most basic of carousel rides might get a little spooked on this one, but should totally try to brave through it anyway for this incredible Star Wars experience. That said, if you can't handle any sorts of drops or intensity, this may not be the one for you.