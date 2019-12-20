How The Mission: Impossible Team Helped Jumanji Take Its Stunts To The Next Level

Karen Gillan has become an impressive action star in her own right in the past few years. But, as the actress notes, she never would have guessed that this is where her career would take her. She said she “completely stumbled into it.” It all started on the set of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Gillan was only supposed to be on set as Nebula for eight days before her character was originally written to die. Plans clearly changed, and since then the character has made appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That work showcased her ability to be a blockbuster star, and certainly must have been a factor in her being cast in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.