‘No One Can Top Tom Cruise:’ Florence Pugh Opens Up About How The Mission: Impossible Star Inspired Her Stunt Work In Thunderbolts*

The world of action in the 2025 movie schedule is giving fans something to talk about, especially regarding actors who do their own stunts. As Thunderbolts* ’ upcoming theatrical release is almost upon us, learning about subjects like Florence Pugh’s practical stunt jump are stoking the anticipation for the film pretty high. And of course, as the lady herself has admitted in a recent chat, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible feats were part of what influenced her to take that specific spectacle on in the first place.

The Associate Press’ TikTok showed one of their journalists catching up with the burgeoning action star at the London premiere for her upcoming Marvel movie . And when she discussed what inspired her to take on that massive Thunderbolts* stunt , Ms. Pugh tipped her batons to the Mission: Impossible icon. She said:

No one can top Tom Cruise, but what has he done? He has inspired me 100%. I don’t know if anyone will ever be as brilliant as he is, and his respect for the stunt world is something that has educated so many people.

Watching the Black Widow star mirror the respect Tom Cruise has for the stunt community back at him is something pretty special. And considering that feat that Florence Pugh has set to debut in director Jake Schreier’s new Marvel movie , that outlook is only reinforced by her actions.

But before you start to think your Disney+ subscription is about to be flooded with titles that see Pugh actually going to space, or flying an F-14 Tomcat, she addressed that subject rather brilliantly. Offering these further remarks, the woman behind Yelena Belova made that abundantly clear:

Why wouldn’t I want to do a stunt that there are plenty of professionals making sure that it’s as safe as possible for me to do? I jumped off it, and I’m grateful that I did. Will I be flying helicopters and planes like he does? No, I’m not as good as that. But I’m grateful I was allowed to do this one.

Who knows what the future could hold though? Maybe a Tom Cruise collaboration could see Florence Pugh pushing her limits even further, in a picture that’d allow them to be mentor and mentee in both plot and action prowess. Perhaps leaving the planet isn’t totally out of the question, as Cruise’s mysterious space picture still looks to be on the books. Or maybe our potential new action star could be the key to finally getting that Edge of Tomorrow sequel made?

As we all sit here and dream of the possibilities, let’s not forget that Thunderbolts*’ very real Florence Pugh stunt is about to be revealed to us all! That MCU picture will debut in theaters on May 2nd, and if that doesn’t lure audiences to check it out, I don’t know what will.