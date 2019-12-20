How Much Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Made On Opening Night

The last big movie of the year, and arguably the last true global movie event until 2021, arrived in theaters last night in the form of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Sans Solo: A Star Wars Story, all Star Wars movies are huge, and J.J. Abrams’ final chapter in the Skywalker Saga was always going to make money. Now we’re getting our first idea of how much money because the numbers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's opening night have come in.