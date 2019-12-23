Star Wars: The 10 Most Intense Lightsaber Duels From The Movies, Ranked

Having renounced the Light Side and assisted Palpatine in the Jedi slaughter, Anakin is confronted by Obi-Wan in the Mustafarian mining complex, where they reluctantly engage in a lightsaber duel to the death (though, “from a certain point of view,” Anakin is already dead at this point). The most intense moment does not even occur during their airborne, acrobatic battle over lava, but after Obi-Wan has left his former Padawan legless as he voices his devastation over his dreadful decision, before taking away his lightsaber and letting the lava burn him to near death.