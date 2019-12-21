The Mandalorian Actor Slams Rise Of Skywalker As 'The Worst Star Wars Movie'

Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they fucking loved the new Star Wars! In which case that's fucking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy. Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid. And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!' I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be fucking stoked…but still.)