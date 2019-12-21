Subscribe To The Mandalorian Actor Slams Rise Of Skywalker As 'The Worst Star Wars Movie' Updates
The Mandalorian Actor Slams Rise Of Skywalker As 'The Worst Star Wars Movie'

Jake Cannavale in The Mandalorian Episode 5

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was an infuriating fucking failure with more plot holes than plot -- the worst Star Wars movie. That's according to Jake Cannavale, who also happened to play aspiring bounty hunter guild member Toro Calican in Disney+'s The Mandalorian Chapter 5.

Jake Cannavale is also the son of actor Bobby Cannavale, grandson of Sidney Lumet, and great-grandson of Lena Horne. The family history may not be too relevant, but it's interesting that he's part of the Star Wars galaxy and yet willing to burn it down because he's so mad about how the Skywalker Saga ended. He's not alone in feeling disappointed with Rise of Skywalker, but most critics are not also recent actors in a Star Wars project.

Jake Cannavale Instagram Stories blasting Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

At any rate, Jake Cannavale took to his Instagram Stories to share several posts on his anger, starting with this:

I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!! So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG. Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute fucking failure. Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad. Like ... it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless. There were more plot holes than there was plot. The amount of 'by the ways' was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me.

In case it wasn't clear that he was mad, he posted that he was so mad a few more times. He also answered a fan's question asking if he'd be just as upset about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker if he had been an actor in that movie. Here's what he said:

Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they fucking loved the new Star Wars! In which case that's fucking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy. Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid. And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!' I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be fucking stoked…but still.)

Here's his full post on that subject:

Jake Cannavale Instagram Stories blasting Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

Welp. There are now multiple reasons why we probably won't see Toro Calican again after his one episode of The Mandalorian. At any rate, The Mandalorian Season 1 is ending with Chapter 8/Episode 8 this coming Friday, December 27 on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is earning mixed reviews from critics -- leaning toward negative -- but the fan scores have been higher.

Have you see Episode IX yet? Would you call it the worst Star Wars movie? I wouldn't, but I'm never going to get over The Phantom Menace and that's a burden I have to carry forever. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Initial Reaction

