Subscribe To The Mandalorian Actor Slams Rise Of Skywalker As 'The Worst Star Wars Movie' Updates
|
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was an infuriating fucking failure with more plot holes than plot -- the worst Star Wars movie. That's according to Jake Cannavale, who also happened to play aspiring bounty hunter guild member Toro Calican in Disney+'s The Mandalorian Chapter 5.
Jake Cannavale is also the son of actor Bobby Cannavale, grandson of Sidney Lumet, and great-grandson of Lena Horne. The family history may not be too relevant, but it's interesting that he's part of the Star Wars galaxy and yet willing to burn it down because he's so mad about how the Skywalker Saga ended. He's not alone in feeling disappointed with Rise of Skywalker, but most critics are not also recent actors in a Star Wars project.
At any rate, Jake Cannavale took to his Instagram Stories to share several posts on his anger, starting with this:
In case it wasn't clear that he was mad, he posted that he was so mad a few more times. He also answered a fan's question asking if he'd be just as upset about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker if he had been an actor in that movie. Here's what he said:
Here's his full post on that subject:
Welp. There are now multiple reasons why we probably won't see Toro Calican again after his one episode of The Mandalorian. At any rate, The Mandalorian Season 1 is ending with Chapter 8/Episode 8 this coming Friday, December 27 on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is earning mixed reviews from critics -- leaning toward negative -- but the fan scores have been higher.
Have you see Episode IX yet? Would you call it the worst Star Wars movie? I wouldn't, but I'm never going to get over The Phantom Menace and that's a burden I have to carry forever. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.