After The Rise Of Skywalker, It Sounds Like J.J. Abrams Is Really Done With Star Wars

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that J.J. Abrams is wrapping up his tenure with Star Wars -- after all, he initially was not even supposed to direct The Rise of Skywalker. Fans will likely have mixed feelings about his decision, though, since he represents a lot of what we loved and hated about the new trilogy. When The Force Awakens first hit theaters in 2015, reviews were mostly positive, but some complained that it was too similar to A New Hope. Fans seemed to view it more favorably in hindsight, though, after Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi hit theaters and started a social media storm with its controversial narrative choices.