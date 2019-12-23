Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Seemingly Confirms Lando Calrissian Theory

It seems that there might be a bit more to that offer than it seems from the film itself, and it might all lead to a confirmation of the theory that Jannah and Lando could be related. It seems that in The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary (via EW) it reveals that in the period after Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Lando actually settled down and started a family, however, tragically, Lando's daughter was taken as an infant by the First Order, as we know they did, in order to build their ranks of Stormtroopers.