Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Seemingly Confirms Lando Calrissian Theory
The following contain SPOILERS for Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker**. If you haven't seen the film you may want to bookmark this and come back after you have.**
As with every Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker was a film rife with fan theories leading up to its release. Surprisingly, more than a few of them came true over the course of the final entry of the Skywalker Saga, though some were, at the very least, still left vague and unanswered. One theory, however, that isn't given a clear solution in the film, may have been confirmed through another source.
One of the big questions going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revolved around the new character of Jannah played by Naomi Ackie and how she might, or might not, be connected to one Lando Calrissian. In the film, Jannah is, like Finn, a former Stormtrooper who rebelled against the First Order and that appears to be it. However, at the end of the film we see her talking with Lando himself about how she doesn't know where she's from, and he suggests they find out.
It seems that there might be a bit more to that offer than it seems from the film itself, and it might all lead to a confirmation of the theory that Jannah and Lando could be related. It seems that in The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary (via EW) it reveals that in the period after Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Lando actually settled down and started a family, however, tragically, Lando's daughter was taken as an infant by the First Order, as we know they did, in order to build their ranks of Stormtroopers.
It doesn't confirm that Jannah in fact is Lando's daughter, which theories had previously suggested, but it certainly does leave the door open to that being a possibility. Perhaps Jannah has some family resemblance that Lando recognized when he saw her.
Or maybe he really was just flirting with a cute girl who's young enough to be his granddaughter, nevermind daughter.
Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker hasn't even been out for a week and already we're finding a lot of details in The Rise of Skywalker that are being explained elsewhere. Many of them aren't necessarily intrinsic to the plot, but some, like this moment between Jannah and Lando, certainly make a lot more sense if you have information from outside the movie.
Some have wondered if this sequence could be setting up a future Star Wars spinoff, either in the form of a future movie or perhaps a Disney+ series. That actually seems somewhat less likely based on this information. When we didn't know why Lando and Jannah were having this interaction, it seemed like a tease for the future. Now, it appears to be more likely this was a reference to another piece of information, we simply didn't have yet.