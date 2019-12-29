Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Keeps Setting Indie Box Office Records, Despite Fan Scores

To be more specific, the film garnered $9.5 million over the traditional weekend timespan, while hauling in a greater $18.8 million when taking into account the extra couple of days the film has been in wide release since its Christmas Day opening. With roughly $20 million in total grosses, according to the estimates provided by Exhibitor Relations Company , it looks like Uncut Gems could be on its way to becoming the most successful title in the canon of A24 films.