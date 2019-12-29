David Ayer Shut Down Suicide Squad Hater With Praise For James Gunn's 'Reinvention'

David Ayer’s enthusiasm feels very genuine -- and it’s also very gracious, given the backlash he received for his own adaptation. When Suicide Squad was released in 2016, fans were quite critical of David Ayer’s directorial choices. Back in September 2019, he responded to a film critic’s harsh tweet about Suicide Squad, calling it “mean-spirited” and saying it wasn’t fair to the cast and crew that worked hard to make the film. Then, in a follow up tweet, the director admitted that the final cut of Suicide Squad wasn’t in line with his original vision. In other words, he’s not entirely happy with the movie, either.