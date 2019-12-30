Wait, Was Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Final Shot Used In Another Scene?

This comparison of the two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shots was used as part of @im_organa’s argument that Ben Solo’s death was a late addition to the story, and that originally he wasn’t supposed to die. Whether that’s true or not, they do make some good points about how these shots seem to be the same, such as how Daisy Ridley’s arms and feet are in the same positions. Another commenter mentioned how Rey is wearing a backpack during her Tatooine scenes except for the final shot, where she’s backpack-less.