Underwater Star Kristen Stewart Reveals The Hardest Part Of Filming New Movie

Kristen Stewart Reveals The Hardest Part Of Filming New Movie
Kristen Stewart's sci-fi horror movie Underwater is finally opening in theaters next Friday, January 10, 2020. It was made in 2017, so it's been waiting for a while. But when they did film it, they went practical for the stunts as much as possible, as opposed to relying so much on visual effects. So the actors didn't have to fake being scared. Literally being thrown into the deep end like that was the hardest part of making the movie, according to Stewart:
Kristen Stewart plays Norah Price, part of a crew of underwater researchers who struggle to survive after an earthquake devastates their subterranean lab. Here's more from Stewart to ET Canada on the overall story:
As Kristen Stewart noted, the characters of Underwater are not prepared for what happens, and her own Norah is barefoot and brushing her teeth when it all goes down. The tragedy brings out everyone's true colors, and it turns out Norah has a lot more going on than viewers might initially expect.
Kristen Stewart told EW she has a protective feeling for Norah and how screenwriters Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad wrote her.
Overall, Kristen Stewart described Underwater as a "really dark, scary meditation on isolation." Her co-stars include Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright, and T.J. Miller, who filmed this role before so many other things happened with him.
If you haven't seen Underwater's trailer yet -- showcasing Kristen Stewart's shaved head, among other things -- check it out:
Underwater closely follows Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels movie, which didn't exactly heat up the box office, not that Stewart is too upset about that. According to The Numbers, Underwater had a production budget around $65 million, which wouldn't include marketing costs. We'll have to see if it finds an audience ready for practical stunts and scares when it opens here on January 10.
