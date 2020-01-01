Underwater Star Kristen Stewart Reveals The Hardest Part Of Filming New Movie

I play somebody who in the beginning of the film seems, to herself, to have nothing to lose and therefore feels sort of strong, like she has this tough exterior that is reliable. So she becomes a bit of a leader. But as the movie progresses, you understand she's in the midst of a grieving process, and the reason that she's self-isolated and spent her time on the bottom of the ocean doing a mechanical engineer job on an oil rig is because she isn't very happy or treating herself very well and she's at a loss. And then when she realizes, sort of a little bit too late, that there's never a point as a human being that all is lost and that there's nothing to fight for -- that there's nothing to lose, and that she would do anything to make sure the people she just met would survive -- she really shows herself as a character.