Kristen Stewart Skipped A Wedding Dress For Her Ceremony With Dylan Meyer, But I Love That They Got Married At A Laidback Venue With A Rich LGBTQ+ History

Love to see this.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan listening to speeches at wedding in Breaking Dawn Part 1
(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

In the past few years, Kristen Stewart has often brought her queer perspective to new LGBTQ+ movies as the star and/or producer. But last week, the Twilight star and Oscar nominee reached a huge milestone in her life when she officially tied the knot with Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles, California. The couple previously talked about making the ceremony their own, and I love how the venue they chose reflected their active support of their queer community.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan being walked down the aisle by Billy Burke's Charlie Swan at wedding in Breaking Dawn Part 1

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Kristen Stewart Swapped Out Wedding Dress Tradition At Laidback Los Angeles Wedding To Dylan Meyer

Stewart has one of the most famous wedding scene moments in movie history with Breaking Dawn Part 1 when her character of Bella marries Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen. (I seriously can’t count the number of weddings where “A Thousand Years” has played at a ceremony I’ve been to.) She previously said that she wasn’t interested in doing a classic wedding dress because she “got to do it” for the movie in a big way, and it was “kind of the one.” Check out K-Stew’s IRL wedding photos:

A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

A photo posted by on

Kristen Stewart wore a two piece gold skirt/button-up duo with a white crop top, which is totally what she said she’d planned on doing from the beginning. At first, Stewart said she was going to wear “the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it.” While she went more formal than that, her and Dylan Meyer kept things laid back at their outdoor wedding. Here’s a closer look at her fit thanks to Emma Roberts:

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

A photo posted by on

Hey, who says a wedding has to fit the construct of what the wedding magazines say it's supposed to look like? It looks like the couple held a super fun party for friends and family, and they look so, so happy together. No, it doesn’t seem like Guy Fieri officiated, as previously discussed, but the event still looks fire.

I Found Out The Couple Chose An Iconic Venue For The LGBTQ+ Community, And It Only Makes The Ceremony Sweeter

So where did Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart get married? They actually went for a super local option for themselves by choosing a Mexican restaurant called Casita del Campo, located in the Silverlake neighborhood in Los Angeles. The restaurant, which has been a fixture of LA since 1961, is not explicitly mentioned as an LGBTQ+ establishment, but Rudy del Campo opened the establishment in hopes that his queer (mostly closeted) friends in the Hollywood industry might find it to be a safe space.

Per Open Table, the founder installed curtains at bar booths in the '70s to cater to LGBTQ+ patrons, which even included Rock Hudson. It’s also been a “beloved drag destination” since the 1990s. It’s currently run by Rudy’s son, Robert del Campo, who said he wants to “take care of this community” associated with the restaurant for years to come.

How amazing is it that the couple put their wedding money into a business that actively supports LGBTQ+ people? Congratulations to them! Next, we expect to see more from Kristen Stewart when her directorial debut becomes one of the 2025 movies going to Cannes this month.

