Billy Dee Williams Shared Some Behind-The-Scenes Rise Of Skywalker Images: 'I Never Had A Bad Feeling About This'

While some may look back on their experience with the modern history of Star Wars with closure and trepidation at best, and pointed remarks in the most extreme cases, not everyone’s experience with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been a minefield of mixed emotions.
In fact, if you take a look at a recent cache of behind-the-scenes photos from one of the film’s legacy co-stars, Billy Dee Williams, there’s an air of confident swagger and excitement that only he could bring to the table. Check out those awesome photos, complete with one very fitting Star Wars callback:
Showing his favorite on-set moments from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Billy Dee Williams included both photos with himself and the modern faces of Star Wars, as well as some deep cut snaps of himself on set and in the wardrobe chair. Each image shows the man at work, and at play, with the same sort of attitude that’s made him a legend in this landmark franchise.
Through images showing Billy Dee Williams hanging out with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, the process of creating what seems like the most controversial Star Wars film to date certainly looks more relaxed and pleasant than the reaction has been thus far. Then again, that’s probably because Williams himself is magic, and he could make the process of filming anything exciting.
And in his photos of iconic character (and newly confirmed father) Lando Calrissian, both his crazy outfit (complete with helmet) from his introduction on Pasaana, as well as his more traditional appearance at the Resistance stronghold on Ajan Kloss, are shown off in a more intimate detail that you wouldn’t find on screen.
It’s Twitter posts like the one Billy Dee Williams has shown us that are good reminders that while the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been a pretty tempestuous experience, it doesn’t change the fact that a lot of love and camaraderie went into director J.J. Abrams’ stunning conclusion to the Skywalker Saga.
While the future of Star Wars, and its fandom’s attitude towards its existence, are in a period of transition right now, it’s good to know that as far as Billy Dee Williams is concerned, the experience of this final episodic adventure was one hell of a ride. Which is probably a good thing for Disney executives to keep in mind when drafting potential spinoff plans for future films and series.
