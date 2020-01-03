Disney+ Has Already Taken Down A Slew Of Movies In 2020

Disney+ has been live for less than two months and for the most part, the new streaming service has been receiving great reviews. We've seen a steady stream of original and library content added to the service every week. We've had new episodes of great shows like The Mandalorian and The Imagineering Story. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was just added to the service, so you can watch the entire Skywalker Saga in 4K before heading out to see the last chapter on the big screen.