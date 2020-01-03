New Star Wars Comic Teases Luke's Self-Doubt From The Last Jedi Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Skywalker Saga to a close, many are still filling social media talking about the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the previous film. A lot of people, including Mark Hamill himself, had a lot of questions about the personal journey of Luke Skywalker between movie trilogies. A new Star Wars comic might begin to fill in some of those details, and show us more of the internal struggle that the character had been dealing with for years. Star Wars #1, which hit the stands on Juanuary 1 (via ScreenRant) is set immediately following The Empire Strikes Back and deals with Luke Skywalker's response to the revelation that Darth Vader may, in fact, be his father. He calls out to Master Yoda using the Force, looking for guidance, but receives no reply. Luke gets, angry, frustrated, and lashes out. Luke is afraid that this lack of response may be an indication that he is no longer wanted, Luke, believes Yoda and Obi-Wan must have known the truth of who Darth Vader was. He wonders if maybe this all means he should not be a Jedi. Luke's anger scares him, because he knows it's an emotion he's not supposed to feel. At the same time, if he isn't a Jedi, and now may never be one, that makes the feelings ultimately ok in his mind. While this is all taking place prior to Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, it's a rare look into the mind of Luke Skywalker himself. It gives us a real understanding of his character, what's he's feeling and why. Luke is struggling internally and this is where we find him many years later in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While many have felt that Luke's character arc in Episode VIII conflicts with his ability to overcome his feelings that we see in Return of the Jedi, the comic seems to indicate that this conflict has been an ongoing part of Luke's core character. It isn't something that can be simply overcome and then moved on from. Luke is looking for guidance here, and when he doesn't get it, he falls into doubt. It's not difficult to imagine Luke finding himself in a similar place as it regards Ben Solo, and without that same guidance, we can assume he doesn't have conversations with Force Ghost Yoda about his nephew, the same doubt creeps in. He's not sure how to handle it. Of course, this is only issue #1 and so we can be sure we'll be getting more detail as time goes on. We know that Luke doesn't get a definitive answer from Yoda about his father until The Return of the Jedi, which means Luke will continue to feel lost, and likely quite alone, throughout this arc.

